Major League Baseball MLB trade deadline tracker: Mets send David Robertson to Marlins Published Jul. 28, 2023 5:37 a.m. ET

FOX Sports MLB Staff

MLB trade season is upon us.

While the best player in baseball is staying put, a frontline starter has already joined Shohei Ohtani on the Angels, who knocked over the first big domino by dealing for Lucas Giolito.

The action is sure to ramp up before Tuesday's deadline, as a whopping 20 teams entered this weekend less than five games out of a playoff spot. That can blur the line between buyers (AL, NL) and sellers — a few clubs might operate as both — but also tempt some teams to dangle their superstars. Juan Soto or Nolan Arenado, anyone?

Here's a rundown of all the swaps thus far, along with grades and analysis for the bigger transactions from FOX Sports MLB writers Rowan Kavner , Jake Mintz , Jordan Shusterman and Deesha Thosar .

JULY 27

Marlins acquire Mets ace reliever David Robertson

Key Stats: 2.05 ERA, 44 IP, 14 SV, 48 SO, 1.000 WHIP

Who else was involved: New York received infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernández, ranked 18th and 21st, respectively, on MLB Pipeline’s top prospects list for Miami.

Why it matters: If ever there was a sign that the Mets are sellers at this deadline, general manager Billy Eppler made sure nobody would miss it. Word spread that Robertson was traded to the Marlins — the Mets’ NL East foe sitting just ahead of them in the wild-card race — mere minutes after they sat through a 90-minute rain delay, broke a tied game, and managed to beat the basement-dwelling Nationals. Congratulations on the win, but we’re selling, the front office broadcasted. Try again in 2024.

Ken Rosenthal on the latest trade deadline rumors on the Mets & Padres

Robertson is one of the top relievers on the trade market, and the Mets in exchange received a pair of interesting minor-league position players. That is in part a puzzling return for the Mets, seeing as how they deeply lack upper-tier arms. Rather than trade Robertson for more pitching, the Mets acquired a pair of teenagers. While it's worth noting they're rated a bit more favorably by FanGraphs, it’s surprising the Mets didn’t wait at least a few more days to field superior offers. The deadline itself is still five days away, and Robertson was their best trade asset.

The Marlins, a half-game back of Cincinnati and Philadelphia in a tight NL wild-card race, just gained a proven veteran closer with playoff experience who has been terrific this season. Suddenly, their bullpen looks much improved with Robertson joining another new high-leverage right-hander in Jorge López, whom they acquired from Minnesota earlier this week. The Marlins found the right-handed balance they needed in the relief corps to complement lefties A.J. Puk and Tanner Scott. Plus, Miami earns bragging rights for being on the contending side of an intradivision trade. — Thosar

Marlins grade: A

Mets grade: B-

Brewers trade for Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana

Key Stats: .235/.321/.412, 12 HR, 53 RBI, 98 OPS+

Who else was involved: Pittsburgh netted 18-year-old shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino.

Why it matters: Santana figures to slot right in at first base for the Brewers, who have struggled to garner much production from the position all season long. The switch-hitting 37-year-old has been worth 1.5 bWAR this season and brings a lot of playoff experience with him.

JULY 26

Angels land RHP Lucas Giolito from White Sox

Key Stats: 6-6, 3.79 ERA, 121 IP, 131 SO, 1.223 WHIP

Who else was involved: The Angels also added a valuable bullpen piece in Reynaldo López . In exchange, they sent Chicago their Nos. 2 and 3 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings: catcher Edgar Quero, a top-100 prospect by most outlets, and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

The Angels going for it with Shohei Ohtani is the right move

Why it matters: You can put those Ohtani trade rumors to bed.

Mere hours after FOX Sports' Tom Verducci reported that Ohtani would not be dealt at the deadline , the Angels went into buy mode and acquired arguably the most coveted starting pitcher on the market.

It’s a move the Angels would only make if they planned to push for their first playoff berth since 2014 — and to keep their two-way superstar for whatever lies ahead .

While it always seemed like a long shot that Ohtani would be dealt, it wasn’t entirely out of the question when this month began.

Their pitching staff bolstered, the Angels’ move all but assures Ohtani will finish out his contract year in Anaheim before becoming the most coveted free agent in baseball history this winter.

And if Giolito helps the Angels play meaningful baseball in October, it will be a move well worth the cost. — Kavner

Guardians send SS Amed Rosario to Dodgers for RHP Noah Syndergaard

Key Stats:

Rosario: .265/.306/.369, 3 HR, 40 RBIs, 89 OPS+

Syndergaard: 1-4, 7.16 ERA, 55.1 IP, 38 SO, 1.446 WHIP

Twins swap reliever Jorge López for Marlins reliever Dylan Floro

Key Stats:

López: 5.09 ERA, 35.1 IP, 27 SO, 1.274 WHIP

Floro: 4.54 ERA, 39.2 IP, 41 SO, 1.487 WHIP

JULY 25

Dodgers bring back Red Sox OF/IF Kiké Hernández

Key Stats: .222/.279/.320, 6 HR, 31 RBI, 60 OPS+

Who else was involved: Boston received reliever prospects Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

