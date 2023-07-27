Major League Baseball Angels become buyers with Lucas Giolito trade, putting end to Shohei Ohtani speculation Published Jul. 27, 2023 9:25 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

You can put those Shohei Ohtani trade rumors to bed.

Hours after FOX Sports' Tom Verducci reported that Ohtani would not be dealt at the deadline, the Angels went into buy mode, finalizing a deal with the White Sox to acquire arguably the most coveted starting pitcher on the market in Lucas Giolito, as well as a valuable bullpen piece in Reynaldo López.

The move cost the Angels their Nos. 2 and 3 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings, in catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush. Quero is considered a top-100 prospect by most outlets. It’s a move the Angels would only make if they planned to push for their first playoff berth since 2014 — and to keep their two-way superstar for whatever lies ahead.

While it always seemed like a long shot that Ohtani would be dealt, it wasn’t entirely out of the question when this month began.

The Angels were in the midst of a free fall when Mike Trout fractured his hamate bone in early July. They went into the All-Star break with a losing record, sitting in fourth place in the American League West after dropping nine of 10 games.

A series of prudent offseason moves had positioned the Angels better than ever to get Ohtani and Trout to the postseason together for the first time, but it all threatened to unravel in late June. Gio Urshela fractured his pelvis. Brandon Drury injured his shoulder. Zach Neto strained his oblique. Anthony Rendon hurt his wrist, returned, then was placed back on the injured list weeks later with a shin contusion after fouling a ball off his leg. Even Jo Adell, who was called back up in early July to help the battered club, was sidelined after just four games with an oblique injury.

Add on the Trout injury, and the early-season loss of breakout rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe to a torn labrum, and it seemed like the latest chapter in Anaheim’s decade of ineptitude loomed. When Trout won his third MVP in 2019, the Angels finished with 72 wins. When Ohtani earned MVP honors in 2021, they won 77 games. The Angels have never finished better than third place — or with a winning record — since Ohtani joined the club in 2018.

This year seemed different, then suddenly like more of the same.

The Angels were 40-32 on June 16. Exactly one month later, after starting the second half with a series loss to the Astros, they were 46-48.

Even after following with a sweep of the Yankees, reports emerged that owner Arte Moreno was listening to offers on his Ohtani. It seemed at least feasible that the Angels would try to recoup some value for the impending free agent while they still could.

One week later, they’re back on course.

Angels vs. Tigers highlights

Beyond getting one last chance to reach the playoffs with Ohtani before he hits free agency, the Angels’ success out of the break had to play a role in their decision to become deadline buyers. They had won five of six games entering this week before topping the Tigers in extra innings Tuesday to move to 7-3 in the second half.

Evidently, Moreno’s decision was made.

Young starters Chase Silseth, Patrick Sandoval and Griffin Canning have helped to stabilize the rotation, but Giolito adds another layer of security at a time in which the Angels’ top two starters have dealt with some July obstacles. While leading the majors in homers, triples, slugging and OPS, Ohtani has not enjoyed the same success on the mound this month, allowing five runs in each of his three starts. Reid Detmers, who leads the Angels in pitching WAR this year, has an ERA north of 6.00 in July.

Even now, after the Angels’ latest push, FanGraphs gives them just a 16.3% chance to make the playoffs. But the addition of Giolito, who is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA in a bounce-back year, signals Moreno’s intentions and gives Anaheim more hope at contending.

Though seven games back in the division, they’re only four games back of a wild-card spot at 52-49. By next month, all the aforementioned injured position players could return to the field, including Trout and O’Hoppe.

Their pitching staff bolstered, the Angels’ move all but assures Ohtani will finish out his contract year in Anaheim before becoming the most coveted free agent in baseball history this winter.

And if Giolito helps the Angels play meaningful baseball in October, it will be a move well worth the cost.

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and MLB as a whole for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers’ editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

