Major League Baseball MLB trade rumors tracker: Royals selling, Shane Bieber available? Published Jun. 6, 2023 5:53 p.m. ET

The 2023 MLB trade deadline is August 1, but of course there's already plenty of buzz across the sport.

Here are the latest MLB trade rumors.

JUNE 6

Kansas City Royals open for business

Kansas City could move catcher Salvador Perez and relievers Aroldis Chapman and Scott Barlow, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Perez, a seven-time All-Star, has spent his entire 13-year MLB career with the Royals and is in the midst of a highly productive season, sporting a .282/.316/.512 batting line. Meanwhile, Chapman owns a 2.95 ERA, while Barlow owns a 3.52 ERA. Chapman is a free agent after this season, while Barlow is under team control through 2024 and Perez is potentially under contract through 2026.

JUNE 4

Giants buying?

San Francisco Giants president Farhan Zaidi said the team will be "aggressive" in upgrading the roster in an appearance on MLB Network Radio. The Giants entered their Tuesday night matchup against the Colorado Rockies at 29-30, good for third in the NL West.

JUNE 1

Could Shane Bieber be dealt?

Three general managers told ESPN that they suspect the Cleveland Guardians will trade Bieber, their ace. This thinking comes from the franchise's track record of trading and then developing starting pitchers (they've traded Trevor Bauer, Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco and since developed Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Aaron Civale, Cal Quantrill and Logan Allen, among other pitchers). Bieber, a Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star, owns a 3.72 ERA this season and is a free agent after 2024.

Lucas Giolito trade expected?

The Chicago White Sox (26-35) are expected to trade Giolito, ESPN reported. The right-hander, who owns a 4.08 ERA, has been up and down over the last two seasons after three consecutive high-caliber seasons from 2019-2021. Giolito is a free agent after this season.

Jonathan India staying put?

The Cincinnati Reds are "in no hurry" to move India, their primary second baseman for the better part of the last three seasons, ESPN reported. Trade interest and speculation comes against the backdrop of the Reds having several blue-chip infield prospects; Matt McLain and now Elly De La Cruz have reached the big leagues, with Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Noelvi Marte, Cam Collier and Edwin Arroyo making their way through Cincinnati's minor-league system.

