WATCH: Wild pull away late in 5-1 win over Kings
-
Gerald Mayhew, Eric Staal, Joel Eriksson Ek, Mikko Koivu and Jared Spurgeon scored to power the Minnesota Wild to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.
