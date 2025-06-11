PGA Tour
2025 U.S. Open purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings
Published Jun. 16, 2025 10:40 a.m. ET
J.J. Spaun outlasted the rest of his competition to win his first major at the U.S. Open. A wet and nasty Oakmont ended Sunday with two stunning shots from Spaun. From the winner’s share to the full breakdown of payouts, here’s everything you need to know about the prize money at the 2025 U.S. Open.
Let's take a look at the complete 2025 U.S. Open prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.
2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse, payouts
- 1 - J.J. Spaun ($4,300,000)
- 2 - Robert MacIntyre ($2,322,000)
- 3 - Viktor Hovland ($1,459,284)
- T4 - Cameron Young ($876,869)
- T4 - Tyrrell Hatton ($876,869)
- T4 - Carlos Ortiz ($876,869)
- T7 - Sam Burns ($614,423)
- T7 - Jon Rahm ($614,423)
- T7 - Scottie Scheffler ($614,423)
- T10 - Russell Henley ($465,937)
- T10 - Ben Griffin ($465,937)
- T12 - Adam Scott ($348,967)
- T12 - Thriston Lawrence ($348,967)
- T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson ($348,967)
- T12 - Xander Schauffele ($348,967)
- T12 - Chris Kirk ($348,967)
- T12 - Brooks Koepka ($348,967)
- T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($348,967)
- T19 - Rory McIlroy ($242,532)
- T19 - Ryan Fox ($242,532)
- T19 - Emiliano Grillo ($242,532)
- T19 - Victor Perez ($242,532)
- T23 - Patrick Reed ($161,132)
- T23 - Collin Morikawa ($161,132)
- T23 - Jordan Spieth ($161,132)
- T23 - Matt Wallace ($161,132)
- T23 - Jason Day ($161,132)
- T23 - Sam Stevens ($161,132)
- T23 - Thomas Detry ($161,132)
- T23 - Nick Taylor ($161,132)
- T23 - Max Greyserman ($161,132)
- T23 - Chris Gotterup ($161,132)
- T33 - Tom Kim ($113,503)
- T33 - J.T. Poston ($113,503)
- T33 - Aaron Rai ($113,503)
- T33 - Keegan Bradley ($113,503)
- 37 - Maverick McNealy ($101,379)
- T38 - Taylor Pendrith ($90,408)
- T38 - Tony Finau ($90,408)
- T38 - Matt Fitzpatrick ($90,408)
- T38 - Marc Leishman ($90,408)
- T42 - Hideki Matsuyama ($72,943)
- T42 - Andrew Novak ($72,943)
- T42 - Trevor Cone ($72,943)
- T42 - Si Woo Kim ($72,943)
- T46 - Niklas Norgaard ($56,944)
- T46 - Daniel Berger ($56,944)
- T46 - Rasmus Højgaard ($56,944)
- T46 - Jhonattan Vegas ($56,944)
- T50 - Ryan McCormick ($48,101)
- T50 - Michael Kim ($48,101)
- T50 - Mackenzie Hughes ($48,101)
- T50 - Adam Schenk ($48,101)
- T50 - Ryan Gerard ($48,101)
- T55 - Laurie Canter ($46,081)
- T57 - Sungjae Im ($45,423)
- T57 - Denny McCarthy ($45,423)
- T59 - Harris English ($44,984)
- T59 - Brian Harman ($44,984)
- T61 - Jordan Smith ($43,445)
- T61 - James Nicholas ($43,445)
- T61 - Johnny Keefer ($43,445)
- T64 - Cam Davis ($42,351)
- T64 - Matthieu Pavon ($42,351)
- 66 - Philip Barbaree, Jr. ($41,692)
