PGA Tour 2025 U.S. Open purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings Published Jun. 16, 2025 10:40 a.m. ET

J.J. Spaun outlasted the rest of his competition to win his first major at the U.S. Open. A wet and nasty Oakmont ended Sunday with two stunning shots from Spaun. From the winner’s share to the full breakdown of payouts, here’s everything you need to know about the prize money at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 U.S. Open prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.

2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse, payouts

