Women's World Cup: 51 most memorable moments
Women's World Cup: 51 most memorable moments

Published Jun. 1, 2023 4:20 a.m. ET

The FIFA Women's World Cup has produced some of the most iconic moments in soccer history since its establishment in 1991.

In the lead-up to this year's tournament, which will be broadcast on FOX Networks starting July 20, we're counting down the 51 most memorable moments of the Women's World Cup.

51. Wambach's final World Cup goal

No player in U.S. Soccer history has scored more goals at the World Cup than Abby Wambach. Her 14th and final goal at the tournament in 2015 secured the United States the top spot in Group D.

50. Cameroon shocks the Ferns

A goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time put Cameroon through to the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup for the second time in its history.

This story will be updated every day until the countdown ends on July 20.

