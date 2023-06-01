Australia shocks Brazil: Women's World Cup Moment No. 50
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Australia finished second in its group at the 2015 World Cup — behind the No. 1 ranked United States and ahead of No. 7 ranked Sweden. Its prize? A date with No. 6 ranked Brazil in the knockout stage.
Brazil was already one of the favorites to win the tournament. Then it won all of its group stage games without conceding a single goal. They looked unplayable going into the knockout stage of the tournament.
Australia looked like it was going to be the latest team shutout by Brazil with the game tied at 0-0 in the 80th minute before Australian midfielder Katrina Gorry broke Brazil's back line with a brilliant through ball and freed up captain Lisa De Vanna for a shot on goal.
De Vanna's shot was blocked by Brazilian keeper Luciana, but Kyah Simon was there to get the rebound on the other end. Australia held on to win 1-0 and Brazil was sent home in the round of 16. Brazil hasn't made it past the round of 16 since.
Unfortunately for Australia, its incredible run ended with a 1-0 loss to eventual runners-up Japan in the quarterfinals. Still, the gantlet it survived to make it to that point makes it a memorable moment for the Matlidas.
-
England without injured forward Beth Mead for Women’s World Cup
Cameroon's stoppage-time stunner: Women's World Cup Moment No. 50
51 Most Memorable Women's World Cup Moments: Abby Wambach's final goal
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
Injuries remain a concern for USWNT as World Cup edges closer
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
-
USWNT star Catarina Macario ruled out of 2023 World Cup
Alex Morgan says USWNT will have its 'best ever' team at 2023 World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023: 10 players to watch this spring
-
England without injured forward Beth Mead for Women’s World Cup
Cameroon's stoppage-time stunner: Women's World Cup Moment No. 50
51 Most Memorable Women's World Cup Moments: Abby Wambach's final goal
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
Injuries remain a concern for USWNT as World Cup edges closer
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
-
USWNT star Catarina Macario ruled out of 2023 World Cup
Alex Morgan says USWNT will have its 'best ever' team at 2023 World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023: 10 players to watch this spring