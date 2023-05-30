FIFA Women's World Cup
51 Most Memorable Women's World Cup Moments: Abby Wambach's final goal
FIFA Women's World Cup

51 Most Memorable Women's World Cup Moments: Abby Wambach's final goal

Published May. 30, 2023 2:05 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Abby Wambach made a career out of scoring goals in the air, so it was fitting that her 14th and final goal at the FIFA Women's World Cup was a volley.

The United States had already put itself in a good position to advance to the knockout stage of the 2015 World Cup in Canada, beating Australia and tying Sweden in its first two games, but three points against a winless Nigeria side would guarantee the top spot in Group D for the Americans.

Wambach's first chance to score for the United States came in the 17th minute off of a corner from Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe placed the ball at the edge of the six-yard box, where Wambach had space to head the ball in, but the veteran striker just mistimed it.

When Rapinoe gave Wambach another golden opportunity to score from a set piece in the 44th minute, Wambach crushed it in the back of the net with her left foot.

The United States held on to win the match 1-0 and advanced to the knockout stage as the top seed. Wambach didn't score again in the tournament, but she did win her first World Cup final after experiencing heartbreak in the 2011 World Cup against Japan. Her 14 World Cup goals are also the most in the United States' history.

Wambach retired shortly after the tournament with 184 goals to her name.

