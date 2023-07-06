Hope Solo's big stop: Women's World Cup Moment No. 15
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
The United States' dynasty nearly ended before it started at the 2015 Women's World Cup.
In its semifinal match against Germany in Montreal, the United States conceded a penalty in the 60th minute. The U.S. had a reason to feel confident in Hope Solo — arguably the greatest goalkeeper in the world at the time — but at the end of the day, penalties are a coin toss.
Whether it was Solo's mind games before the kick or just an unlucky strike from Célia Šašić, the U.S. avoided conceding from the penalty spot. In fact, just nine minutes later, it would convert a penalty of its own thanks to Carli Lloyd.
The U.S. went on to win 2-0. The rest is, well, for later in the countdown.
