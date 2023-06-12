FIFA Women's World Cup
USWNT lifts its third: Women's World Cup Moment No. 40
USWNT lifts its third: Women's World Cup Moment No. 40

Published Jun. 12, 2023

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Every dynasty has a beginning, and the United States women's national team's started at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

Yes, the U.S. hoisted the trophy in 1991 and 1999, but it set out to do something no country had ever done before 2015: be crowned World Cup champions for a third time. Not only did the U.S. accomplish its goal, it did it by dominating in the final.

Carli Lloyd got things going with a hat-trick in the first 15 minutes of the United States' matchup with Japan. She holds the record for the fastest hat-trick from kick-off. Her feat also earned her the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

The closest Japan got to closing the gap was a 4-2 deficit, but that didn't last long, as Tobin Heath delivered the final blow.

Red, White & Blue Domination: No. 40 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

United States
FIFA Women's World Cup
