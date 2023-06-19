FIFA Women's World Cup Ellyse Perry's set piece stunner: Women's World Cup Moment No. 32 Published Jun. 19, 2023 11:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Australia showed the important of practicing set pieces on the training ground in the quarterfinals of the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany.

Australia's Ellyse Perry received the ball from a corner kick and before a defender could step to the ball, she shot it across the face of goal and into the back of Sweden's net. Australia went on to lose the game to eventual bronze-medalists Sweden, but at least Perry gave the Matildas something to cheer about.

Perry retired from Australia's soccer team in 2014, but she continued her athletic career as a world-class cricketer.

Ellyse Perry's stunner No. 32 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

