FIFA Women's World Cup Laura Bassett's own goal: Women's World Cup Moment No. 20 Published Jul. 5, 2023 6:19 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

England was just seconds away from lining up for extra time against Japan in the 2015 Women's World Cup semifinal — then Laura Bassett's worst nightmare came true.

In the 92nd minute, Bassett's tackle got deflected onto England's crossbar and then into the back of the net. England lost 2-1 and Japan advanced to the final.

England still went home with some hardware after beating Germany in the third-place match, but there is still a feeling of "What if?" with Bassett's own goal.

Laura Bassett's Own Goal: No. 20 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

