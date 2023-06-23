Charmaine Hooper's heroics: Women's World Cup Moment No. 28
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Charmaine Hooper scored 71 goals during her illustrious international career with Canada — all pale in comparison to the one she scored against China at the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup in the United States.
Coming off a second-place finish at the 1999 World Cup, China was the heavy favorite against Canada — which made its first knockout stage appearance in 2003 — in the round of 16. But in the 7th minute, Hooper put Canada ahead, and China never got the chance to respond.
Canada finished fourth in the tournament after losing to the United States in the bronze medal match.
