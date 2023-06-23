FIFA Women's World Cup
Sun Wen's golden performance: Women's World Cup Moment No. 29
Published Jun. 23, 2023 5:08 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

China's Sun Wen was the star of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. While China lost the United States in the final, Sun Wen was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, as well as the Golden Boot for the seven goals she scored at the tournament.

 Sun Wen is China's all-time leading goalscorer with 106 goals.

