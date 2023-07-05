FIFA Women's World Cup
Marta breaks all-time goals record: Women's World Cup Moment No. 19
FIFA Women's World Cup

Marta breaks all-time goals record: Women's World Cup Moment No. 19

Published Jul. 5, 2023 7:37 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

No one has scored more goals at the World Cup than Brazil's Marta. Germany's Miraslov Klose previously held the record with 16 goals, but with a penalty against Italy at the 2019 Women's World Cup, Marta surpassed him with 17.

Marta will have the opportunity to widen the gap between her and Klose at the 2023 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. 

