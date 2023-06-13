FIFA Women's World Cup Sinclair bends it with broken nose: Women's World Cup Moment No. 38 Published Jun. 13, 2023 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Broken nose? No problem for Canada's Christine Sinclair.

After taking an elbow to the nose from German defender, Canada was awarded a free-kick from just outside of the penalty box. Sinclair could have left the game but instead, she took the free-kick and bended into the back of the net.

Canada went on to lose the match 2-1, but Sinclair's goal cemented her place in Canada's history with an all-time great set piece.

Christine Sinclair's Broken Nose: No. 38 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

