USA crashes out in 2003: Women's World Cup Moment No. 26
USA crashes out in 2003: Women's World Cup Moment No. 26

Published Jul. 3, 2023 2:53 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

While the United States has experienced triumph at the Women's World Cup more than any other team, its also had its moment of failure, such as the 2003 World Cup.

Winners of the tournament in 1999, the U.S. was the heavy favorite to win it again in 2003 with a more mature roster. Then the U.S. was named the emergency host of the World Cup in place of China, and it seemed like a near certainty it would repeat.

Instead, the United States lost to Germany in the semifinal, conceding three goals. Prior to the semifinal, the U.S. had only conceded one goal.

The U.S. went home with the bronze medal after beating Canada 3-1 in the third-place match. 

99ers Crash Out: No. 26 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

