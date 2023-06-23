FIFA Women's World Cup Ingrid Johansson shocks USA: Women's World Cup Moment No. 31 Published Jun. 23, 2023 4:06 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Sweden came up just short of a comeback against the eventual champion United States at the 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage. And yet, it still had the moment of the match, and one of the most unforgettable moments in the tournament's history.

In the 71st minute, with Sweden down 3-1 to the U.S., Sweden's Ingrid Johansson saw an opportunity to pull her team back within one and she took it, striking the ball from well outside the penalty box and scoring Sweden's second. The U.S. held onto to win the game and advance as the top team in Group B, but Johansson's goal stole the show.

