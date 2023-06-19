Australia knocks out Canada: Women's World Cup Moment No. 33

FIFA Women's World Cup
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Australia qualified for its first Women's World Cup in 1995, but it wasn't able to advance to the knockout stage in any of its first three tries, going 0-2-7. In 2007, that changed.

After beating Ghana 4-1 in its second group stage opener — marking its first-ever win at the tournament — and tying with Norway in its second match, Australia got a crucial point against Canada in a back-and-forth group stage finale for the ages.

Melissa Tancredi Canada opened the scoring in the first minute and held onto the lead until the 53rd minute, when Collette McCallum evened the score. Christine Sinclair scored what looked like the winner for Canada in the 85th minute, but Cheryl Salisbury scored in stoppage time to put the Matildas through to the knockout stage. Canada was eliminated with the draw.

