USA's 99ers become legends: Women's World Cup Moment No. 1
USA's 99ers become legends: Women's World Cup Moment No. 1

Published Jul. 19, 2023 4:29 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the 51 most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

There were many moments that made up the legendary FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States and China in 1999, from Kristine Lily's goal-line clearance in extra time to Brianna Scurry's monumental save during the penalty shootout.

But the most memorable moment from that game — and arguably in the history of the Women's World Cup — belongs to none other than Brandi Chastain.

With her made penalty at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Chastain capped off an unforgettable run for the United States that would earn it its second World Cup trophy and make it first-ever Women's World Cup host to win it all.

To celebrate, Chastain took her jersey off and let out a victory roar. To this day, it's considered one of the most iconic images in Women's World Cup history.

The 99ers become legends: No. 1 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

