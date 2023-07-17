FIFA Women's World Cup Carli Lloyd, hat-trick hero: Women's World Cup Moment No. 4 Published Jul. 17, 2023 5:02 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

The 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States and Japan had a lopsided score of 5-2, and Carli Lloyd was a big reason for that.

After scoring in every game of the knockout stage leading up to the final, Lloyd scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes against Japan. Lloyd holds the all-time record for the fastest hat-trick at the World Cup, and is one of only two players to ever score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Lloyd didn't go home with the Golden Boot, but she did get a pair of nice consolation prizes: the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and her first World Cup championship medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carli Lloyd's Hat Trick: No. 4 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

share