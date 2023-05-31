FIFA Women's World Cup Cameroon's stoppage-time stunner: Women's World Cup Moment No. 50 Published May. 31, 2023 3:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

A dream start to the second half nearly turned into a nightmare for Cameroon in the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

After Ajara Nchout put No. 41-ranked Cameroon ahead with a goal in the 56th minute, Marie-Aurelle Awona scored an own goal that brought No. 23-ranked New Zealand level in the 79th minute. With both teams entering the match with zero points, all New Zealand needed was another goal in the final 11 minutes to advance to the knockout stage.

Nchout had other plans.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, she shook off her defender at the end of the box and curled the ball around New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler. Nchout's shot was the final kick of the match, and Cameroon advanced as the third-place team in Group E.

Cameroon was knocked out in the round of 16 by a strong England side, but it was still able to leave the tournament with its head held high after advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament in consecutive years for the first time ever.

