Colombia shocks France: Women's World Cup Moment No. 34
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Colombia wasn't favored to make it out of its group at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. Going into the tournament, FIFA ranked Colombia as the 25th-best team in the world. The other three teams in its group — France, England and Mexico — were ranked third, fifth and 26th, respectively.
And in some ways, those projections were right: France finished at the top of its group, followed by England and Colombia. But Colombia got the better of France in its second group stage match, beating Les Bleus 2-0. That win gave them four points, which was enough for them to advance to the knockout stage as the top No. 3 seed.
Colombia was knocked out the tournament in the round of 16 by the eventual-champion United States.
