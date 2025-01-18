United States Olympic star Alyssa Naeher honored as USWNT's top player of 2024 Updated Jan. 18, 2025 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It's the ultimate mic drop for Alyssa Naeher.

After backstopping the U.S. women's national team the Olympic gold medal last summer in Paris — the program's fifth overall and first since 2012 — and then announcing her retirement from the international game, Naeher was voted the 2024 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the federation announced on Saturday.

Naeher, who also led the Americans to the 2019 World Cup title and won another as Hope Solo's understudy in 2015, became just the second goalkeeper in USWNT history to win the award in the 40 years it has existed. Solo claimed it in 2009.

"This is an incredible honor to cap off what has been a very special year with this team," Naeher, who played her final two games for the USWNT late last year versus England in London the Netherlands in The Hague, said in a statement.

"This team is made up of a special group of players, coaches and staff and all year you could feel that energy, and that we had the opportunity to achieve something great. I was inspired all year long by my incredible teammates; the work we put in, the commitment to the team and our goals, and all of their love and support."

Naeher, who last month was named The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of 2024, is the 21st different woman to snare U.S. Soccer's most prestigious honor and one of only a handful of defensive players, joining Julie Ertz in 2017 and 2019 and center back Naomi Girma, last year's recipient.

Naeher allowed just two goals and played every minute of the Americans' six matches at the Paris Olympics. She kept clean sheets in all three knockout games, including the 1-0 triumph over Brazil in the final at Parc des Princes. She also made an audicious stop in extra time in 1-0 semifinal victory over Germany. No other keeper in women's soccer history has pitched shutouts in both an Olympic final and World Cup final.

Last March, the 36-year-old Connecticut native became just the third USWNT keeper to appear in 100 international games, joining fellow program legends Solo and Brianna Scurry. Throughout her career, she also drew plaudits from teammates, coaches and fans for her calm demeanor off the field and her all-business approach in the nets — a welcome reprieve from the constant drama that surrounded Solo's career. Naeher responded with similar class to Scurry's public doubts about her ability before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, letting her performances do the talking as the Americans took home a fourth world title that summer in France.

Naeher, who will continue to play professionally for NWSL club Chicago Stars, conceded just 11 goals in 18 games for the national team in 2024, losing just once.

The honor is a fitting one for a player whose influence was often overshadowed during her 11-year U.S. career, but who will nonetheless go down as one of the best in the history of the most successful international team of all time.

The USWNT is currently training in South Florida ahead of February's SheBelieves Cup.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

