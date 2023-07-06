FIFA Women's World Cup Brandi Chastain's redemption: Women's World Cup Moment No. 18 Published Jul. 6, 2023 3:16 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Everyone knows the story of the classic 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States and China, but not everyone can recall just how thrilling Americans' quarterfinal matchup against Germany was. And in the case of Brandi Chastain, it's safe to say she's okay with that.

In the fifth minute of the United States' match with Germany, Chastain scored an own goal that put Germany up 1-0. The U.S. evened the score just 11 minutes later, but Germany went into the half with the lead after scoring in the stoppage time.

Chastain got her redemption in the second half, scoring the equalizer in the 49th minute, and Joy Fawcett sealed the win for the U.S. with a goal in the 66th minute.

