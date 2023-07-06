FIFA Women's World Cup
Brandi Chastain's redemption: Women's World Cup Moment No. 18
FIFA Women's World Cup

Brandi Chastain's redemption: Women's World Cup Moment No. 18

Published Jul. 6, 2023 3:16 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Everyone knows the story of the classic 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States and China, but not everyone can recall just how thrilling Americans' quarterfinal matchup against Germany was. And in the case of Brandi Chastain, it's safe to say she's okay with that.

In the fifth minute of the United States' match with Germany, Chastain scored an own goal that put Germany up 1-0. The U.S. evened the score just 11 minutes later, but Germany went into the half with the lead after scoring in the stoppage time.

Chastain got her redemption in the second half, scoring the equalizer in the 49th minute, and Joy Fawcett sealed the win for the U.S. with a goal in the 66th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chastain's Redemption: No. 18 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Chastain's Redemption: No. 18 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sweden's epic comeback vs. Germany: Women's World Cup Moment No.

Sweden's epic comeback vs. Germany: Women's World Cup Moment No.

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes