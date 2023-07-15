FIFA Women's World Cup
USA wins its first: Women's World Cup Moment No. 6
USA wins its first: Women's World Cup Moment No. 6

Published Jul. 15, 2023 4:53 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

The 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup wasn't just the first World Cup the United States won; it was also the first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup.

There were international soccer tournaments before 1991, but FIFA didn't have a Women's World Cup before then. It also didn't start off as 32-team tournament out of the gate. Only 12 teams qualified for the 1991 Women's World Cup, including one from each of FIFA's six confederations.

As the only representatives from CONCACAF, the United States made a massive statement by making it all the way to the final and beating Norway 2-1. Since then, the U.S. has won three more.

