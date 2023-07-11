FIFA Women's World Cup
Kristine Lilly saves the 99ers: Women's World Cup Moment No. 9
FIFA Women's World Cup

Kristine Lilly saves the 99ers: Women's World Cup Moment No. 9

Published Jul. 11, 2023 7:13 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Brandi Chastain will forever be remembered as the hero of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final, and rightfully so — she kept her composure and scored the winning goal for the United States in its penalty shootout against China. But without Kristine Lilly, Chastain might have never had her moment.

In the 100th minute of extra time, China had its best scoring opportunity of the match off of a corner kick. China's Fan Yunjie got her head on it and placed it well out of United States goalkeeper Brian Scurry's hands, but Lily was there to clear it off the line with her head. Had China scored, it would have won due to the tournament's Golden Goal rule in extra time. Lily also made her penalty in the shootout.

[Full countdown: 51 most memorable moments]

ADVERTISEMENT

Lilly Off The Line: No. 9 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Lilly Off The Line: No. 9 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Gold Cup odds: Mexico-Jamaica prediction, expert pick by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

2023 Gold Cup odds: Mexico-Jamaica prediction, expert pick by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes