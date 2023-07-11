FIFA Women's World Cup Kristine Lilly saves the 99ers: Women's World Cup Moment No. 9 Published Jul. 11, 2023 7:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Brandi Chastain will forever be remembered as the hero of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final, and rightfully so — she kept her composure and scored the winning goal for the United States in its penalty shootout against China. But without Kristine Lilly, Chastain might have never had her moment.

In the 100th minute of extra time, China had its best scoring opportunity of the match off of a corner kick. China's Fan Yunjie got her head on it and placed it well out of United States goalkeeper Brian Scurry's hands, but Lily was there to clear it off the line with her head. Had China scored, it would have won due to the tournament's Golden Goal rule in extra time. Lily also made her penalty in the shootout.

Lilly Off The Line: No. 9 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

