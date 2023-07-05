FIFA Women's World Cup Japan's magical team goal: Women's World Cup Moment No. 22 Published Jul. 5, 2023 5:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Japan was absolutely unplayable at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada, and there's no better example of their class than the goal the team goal they scored against the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Already up 1-0, Japan swarmed the Dutch in the box with their passing until they found Mizuho Sakaguchi wide-open at the top of the penalty box, who made it 2-0. The Netherlands got one back in stoppage time, but it was too late — Japan went on to win 2-1.

Japan's Magical Team Goal: No. 22| Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

