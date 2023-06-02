FIFA Women's World Cup
Amandine Henry's wonder strike: Women's World Cup Moment No. 48
FIFA Women's World Cup

Amandine Henry's wonder strike: Women's World Cup Moment No. 48

Published Jun. 2, 2023 9:15 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Amandine Henry is no stranger to scoring spectacular goals. In 2022, she was nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award — given to the player who scored the most impressive goal of the year — for her long-range howler against Barcelona in the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final.

But Henry's goal against Mexico at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup stands above the rest. Not only was it Henry's first-ever World Cup goal, but her shot found the top-right corner of Mexico's goal from well outside the penalty box.

Amandine Henry's Wonder Strike: No. 48 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Amandine Henry's Wonder Strike: No. 48 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Henry's goal was France's fifth and final in its 5-0 group stage thrashing of Mexico, and France advanced as the top team in Group F based on goal differential. Its run came to an end in the knockout stage, where it lost to Germany in a penalty shootout.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Former Ole Miss star Breeland Speaks embracing opportunity with Michigan Panthers

Former Ole Miss star Breeland Speaks embracing opportunity with Michigan Panthers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes