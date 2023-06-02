FIFA Women's World Cup Amandine Henry's wonder strike: Women's World Cup Moment No. 48 Published Jun. 2, 2023 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Amandine Henry is no stranger to scoring spectacular goals. In 2022, she was nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award — given to the player who scored the most impressive goal of the year — for her long-range howler against Barcelona in the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final.

But Henry's goal against Mexico at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup stands above the rest. Not only was it Henry's first-ever World Cup goal, but her shot found the top-right corner of Mexico's goal from well outside the penalty box.

Amandine Henry's Wonder Strike: No. 48 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Henry's goal was France's fifth and final in its 5-0 group stage thrashing of Mexico, and France advanced as the top team in Group F based on goal differential. Its run came to an end in the knockout stage, where it lost to Germany in a penalty shootout.

