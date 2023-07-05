FIFA Women's World Cup Sissi calls game: Women's World Cup Moment No. 21 Published Jul. 5, 2023 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Brazil had settled its round of 16 matchup against Nigeria at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup in the United States — until it hadn't. After going into the halftime break with a comfortable 3-0 lead, Brazil conceded three goals to Nigeria, which was playing in the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time ever.

With both teams knotted up at three goals a piece, the match went to extra time, and not just any old extra time, either — the first team to score in extra time would win the game. Both teams had their chances, but Sissi put the game to bed in the 105th minute with one of the greatest free kicks in Women's World Cup history.

Sissi Calls Game: No. 21 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

