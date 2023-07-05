Sissi calls game: Women's World Cup Moment No. 21
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Brazil had settled its round of 16 matchup against Nigeria at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup in the United States — until it hadn't. After going into the halftime break with a comfortable 3-0 lead, Brazil conceded three goals to Nigeria, which was playing in the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time ever.
With both teams knotted up at three goals a piece, the match went to extra time, and not just any old extra time, either — the first team to score in extra time would win the game. Both teams had their chances, but Sissi put the game to bed in the 105th minute with one of the greatest free kicks in Women's World Cup history.
-
USWNT's secret to sustained success? A mentorship circle that keeps paying it forward
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Ada Hegerberg seeks to emulate Lionel Messi and win World Cup with Norway
-
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
Aly Wagner's Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
-
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under
-
USWNT's secret to sustained success? A mentorship circle that keeps paying it forward
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Ada Hegerberg seeks to emulate Lionel Messi and win World Cup with Norway
-
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
Aly Wagner's Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
-
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under