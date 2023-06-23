FIFA Women's World Cup
Bronze finish for England: Women's World Cup Moment No. 30
Published Jun. 23, 2023 4:23 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

England earned its first-ever Women's World Cup knockout stage win in 2015 thanks to a stunner of a goal from Lucy Bronze.

Norway opened the scoring in the 54th minute of the round of 16 matchup, but England didn't take long to respond and scored in the 61st minute. Just when it appeared the match would be heading to extra time, Bronze put England ahead with an absolute stunner from the edge of the box.

Bronze also scored the winner for England in the quarterfinals against Canada, cementing her status as one of England's all-time clutch goalscorers. England finished the tournament with the bronze medal, which is its highest finish to date.

