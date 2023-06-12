FIFA Women's World Cup Heather O'Reilly's howler vs. Colombia: Women's World Cup Moment No. 39 Published Jun. 12, 2023 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Heather O'Reilly scored 47 goals during her illustrious career with the United States women's national team — her goal against Colombia at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany might be her best.

With four Colombian defenders closing in on her from well outside the penalty box, O'Reilly struck the ball with her right foot, and it shot across the face of the goal and into the top left corner. The match ended 3-0 with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each adding a goal in the second half.

Despite winning its first two matches without conceding a goal, the United States finished second in its group after losing to Sweden in its group stage finale 2-1.

Heather O'Reilly's Emphatic Strike: No. 39 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

