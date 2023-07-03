FIFA Women's World Cup
Birgit Prinz's hot streak: Women's World Cup Moment No. 23
FIFA Women's World Cup

Birgit Prinz's hot streak: Women's World Cup Moment No. 23

Published Jul. 3, 2023 3:34 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

No one was more dominant at the 2003 Women's World Cup than Germany's Birgit Prinz.

The three-time FIFA World Player of the Year was awarded the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot after leading Germany to its first-ever Women's World Cup. Her streak of five consecutive matches with at least on goal is the standing record.

Prinz followed up the 2003 World Cup with another impressive run in 2007, which ended with Germany winning its second title at the tournament.

Birgit Prinz Sets Scoring Streak Record: No. 23 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Birgit Prinz Sets Scoring Streak Record: No. 23 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History
