FIFA Women's World Cup
Marie Hammarstrom hammers it: Women's World Cup Moment No. 36
FIFA Women's World Cup

Marie Hammarstrom hammers it: Women's World Cup Moment No. 36

Published Jun. 14, 2023 8:52 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

It's safe to say Marie Hammarstrom will never forget her first goal for Sweden.

In the bronze medal match of the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup against France, Hammarstrom shook off her defender with her right foot and struck the ball with her left foot from the left side of the field. The ball snuck into the top left corner of France's goal and Sweden took a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute.

That goal turned out to be the difference for Sweden, which won the match 2-1. It's won the bronze medal at the World Cup two times and the silver medal once.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Sweden
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UConn star Paige Bueckers working her way back from knee injury

UConn star Paige Bueckers working her way back from knee injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes