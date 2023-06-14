Marie Hammarstrom hammers it: Women's World Cup Moment No. 36
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
It's safe to say Marie Hammarstrom will never forget her first goal for Sweden.
In the bronze medal match of the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup against France, Hammarstrom shook off her defender with her right foot and struck the ball with her left foot from the left side of the field. The ball snuck into the top left corner of France's goal and Sweden took a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute.
That goal turned out to be the difference for Sweden, which won the match 2-1. It's won the bronze medal at the World Cup two times and the silver medal once.
