FIFA Women's World Cup Japan shocks Germany: Women's World Cup Moment No. 16 Published Jul. 6, 2023 3:51 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Germany was the favorite in its quarterfinal matchup with Japan at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. How could it not be? The Germans had won the two previous tournaments and were hosts in 2011.

Unfortunately for Germany, the favorite doesn't always come out on top. With a goal in the 104th minute of extra time, Karina Maruyama gave Japan the lead and Germany couldn't respond for the final whistle blew.

Japan advanced all the way to the final, where it beat the United States in a penalty shootout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan Shocks Germany: No. 16 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

share