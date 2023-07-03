FIFA Women's World Cup Kelly Smith's shoe celebration: Women's World Cup Moment No. 27 Published Jul. 3, 2023 2:31 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Goal celebrations are a fun part of soccer's history, and Kelly Smith's celebration at the 2007 World Cup is up there with the best of them.

Smith scored England's first goal in its group stage opener against Japan, which was also its first game back at the World Cup after 12 years. Smith celebrated the goal by taking off her boot and kissing it repeatedly.

When Smith found the back of the net in the 83rd minute, she did the same thing, only this time she took off both boots to signify that she scored with both feet.

The game ended in a draw for England, but it was a valuable point, as it finished just one point ahead third-place Japan in Group A.

