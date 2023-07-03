FIFA Women's World Cup Marta's inspirational speech: Women's World Cup Moment No. 25 Published Jul. 3, 2023 3:07 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Marta can add "world's greatest motivational speaker" to her long list of accolades.

Following Brazil's heartbreaking elimination from the 2019 World Cup, Marta delivered a passionate speech to the next generation of Brazil's women's soccer team watching at home, saying that "women's football depends on you to survive."

It's safe to assume there were plenty of young girls across the country took her words to heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marta's Speech For Next Generation: No. 25 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

share