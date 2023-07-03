FIFA Women's World Cup
Michelle Akers wins first-ever Golden Boot: Women's World Cup Moment No. 24
FIFA Women's World Cup

Michelle Akers wins first-ever Golden Boot: Women's World Cup Moment No. 24

Published Jul. 3, 2023 3:22 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

If the 1991 Women's World Cup belonged to anyone, it was the United States' Michelle Akers. The red-headed striker scored 10 goals in the inaugural tournament, including two goals in the final, to win the first-ever women's Golden Boot. To this day, her 10 goals are the most goals any player has ever scored at the Women's World Cup.

Akers ended her international career with 107 goals in 155 games.

Akers Wins First Golden Boot: No. 24 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Akers Wins First Golden Boot: No. 24 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History
