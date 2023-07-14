FIFA Women's World Cup
Marta's Brazil dances around the U.S.: Women's World Cup Moment No. 7
FIFA Women's World Cup

Marta's Brazil dances around the U.S.: Women's World Cup Moment No. 7

Published Jul. 14, 2023 3:47 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

It's hard to imagine the four-time World Cup champion United States women's national team getting out-classed on soccer's biggest stage, but that's exactly what happened at the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup in China.

In the semifinal against Brazil, the United States conceded four goals, including an owl goal to open up the match. Four yours prior, the United States lost in the semifinal to Germany, 3-0.

Brazil went on to lose in the final to Germany, 2-0, but that wasn't any consolation for the U.S, who went home with the bronze medal for the second consecutive year.

Brazil, Marta Roll Past The US: No. 7 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup Histoy

Brazil, Marta Roll Past The US: No. 7 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup Histoy
