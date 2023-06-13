Alex Morgan's first of many: Women's World Cup Moment No. 37
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Before Alex Morgan was the U.S. Soccer legend she is today, she was the youngest player on the United States' roster at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, trying to establish herself the world's biggest stage.
In the semifinal against France, she did just that.
With the U.S. up 2-1 and in need of an insurance goal, Morgan came on as a substitute and scored the goal that seal her team's spot in the World Cup final. It was her first-ever World Cup goal.
The U.S. lost the final in a penalty shootout against Japan, but Morgan scored and assisted in the final, becoming the first player to do so at the Women's World Cup.
-
Alex Morgan again adds spice to England rivalry
Alexia Putellas named to Spain's provisional World Cup roster amid player protest
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
USWNT lifts its third: Women's World Cup Moment No. 40
FOX Sports announces broadcasters for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
-
Heather O'Reilly's howler vs. Colombia: Women's World Cup Moment No. 39
Plane to New Zealand: Newcomers DeMelo, Hatch challenge for roster spots
Women's World Cup: 51 most memorable moments
-
Alex Morgan again adds spice to England rivalry
Alexia Putellas named to Spain's provisional World Cup roster amid player protest
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
USWNT lifts its third: Women's World Cup Moment No. 40
FOX Sports announces broadcasters for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
-
Heather O'Reilly's howler vs. Colombia: Women's World Cup Moment No. 39
Plane to New Zealand: Newcomers DeMelo, Hatch challenge for roster spots
Women's World Cup: 51 most memorable moments