Alex Morgan's first of many: Women's World Cup Moment No. 37

Published Jun. 13, 2023 8:34 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Before Alex Morgan was the U.S. Soccer legend she is today, she was the youngest player on the United States' roster at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, trying to establish herself the world's biggest stage.

In the semifinal against France, she did just that.

With the U.S. up 2-1 and in need of an insurance goal, Morgan came on as a substitute and scored the goal that seal her team's spot in the World Cup final. It was her first-ever World Cup goal.

The U.S. lost the final in a penalty shootout against Japan, but Morgan scored and assisted in the final, becoming the first player to do so at the Women's World Cup.

Alex Morgan
United States
FIFA Women's World Cup
