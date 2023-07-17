FIFA Women's World Cup USA goes back-to-back: Women's World Cup Moment No. 5 Published Jul. 17, 2023 4:39 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

The United States women's national team won its fourth Women's World Cup in 2019, and its first-ever back-to-back titles at the quadrennial tournament.

Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring from the spot after The Netherlands was called for a high kick inside the box. Rose Lavelle added a decisive second goal in the 69th minute with a low-driven shot toward the bottom corner of The Netherlands' goal.

Rapinoe took home the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, as well as the Golden Boot. Meanwhile, the U.S. became just the second team to repeat at the Women's World Cup after Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Goes Back-To-Back: No. 5 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

share