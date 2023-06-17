Sam Kerr's historic hat-trick: Women's World Cup Moment No. 35
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Sam Kerr became the first-ever Australian player — man or woman — to score a hat-trick when the Matildas beat Jamaica in its group stage-opener at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
Kerr's first goal came in the 11th minute. She whipped in the ball with her head off of a sensational cross from Emily Gielnik. Kerr headed the ball into the back of the net again in 42nd minute. Her third goal from point-blank range put her in Australia's history books, but it wasn't her last. In the 83rd minute, Kerr added her fourth after successfully rushing Jamaica's goalkeeper Nicole McClure.
Kerr ended the tournament with five goals, just one shy of the Golden Boot.
-
Alex Morgan's father, the ultimate soccer dad: 'He's literally at everything'
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under
Alex Morgan again adds spice to England rivalry
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
Brazil hopes to give Marta a World Cup sendoff like Lionel Messi's
-
Alex Morgan's first of many: Women's World Cup Moment No. 37
Plane to New Zealand: Newcomers DeMelo, Hatch challenge for roster spots
FOX Sports announces broadcasters for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
-
Alex Morgan's father, the ultimate soccer dad: 'He's literally at everything'
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under
Alex Morgan again adds spice to England rivalry
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
Brazil hopes to give Marta a World Cup sendoff like Lionel Messi's
-
Alex Morgan's first of many: Women's World Cup Moment No. 37
Plane to New Zealand: Newcomers DeMelo, Hatch challenge for roster spots
FOX Sports announces broadcasters for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup