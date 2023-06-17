FIFA Women's World Cup
Sam Kerr's historic hat-trick: Women's World Cup Moment No. 35
FIFA Women's World Cup

Sam Kerr's historic hat-trick: Women's World Cup Moment No. 35

Published Jun. 17, 2023 7:06 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Sam Kerr became the first-ever Australian player — man or woman — to score a hat-trick when the Matildas beat Jamaica in its group stage-opener at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Kerr's first goal came in the 11th minute. She whipped in the ball with her head off of a sensational cross from Emily Gielnik. Kerr headed the ball into the back of the net again in 42nd minute. Her third goal from point-blank range put her in Australia's history books, but it wasn't her last. In the 83rd minute, Kerr added her fourth after successfully rushing Jamaica's goalkeeper Nicole McClure.

Kerr ended the tournament with five goals, just one shy of the Golden Boot.

Sam Kerr Records Aussie Hat-Trick: No. 35 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Sam Kerr Records Aussie Hat-Trick: No. 35 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History
Sam Kerr
Australia
FIFA Women's World Cup
