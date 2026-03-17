2026 NFL Free Agency: Where All 32 NFL Teams Stand After the First Wave

With the first wave of NFL free agency in the books, many fans are asking themselves this: Is my team better or worse?

Of course, the roster-building process for 2026 is far from over. The draft starts April 23. Late free-agency moves will happen. Injuries in the offseason program this spring and training camp in the summer will spur moves, too. Roster tweaking is a year-long process.

But with where rosters stand right now, I offer my verdict for all 32 teams heading into the 2026 season, based (and listed) on how they ended 2025.

AFC East

Key additions: DL Dre’Mont Jones (FA), S Kevin Byard (FA), RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (PA), WR Romeo Doubs (FA)

Key losses: WR Stefon Diggs (released), C Garrett Bradbury (trade), EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson (FA), S Jaylinn Hawkins (FA)

Retained: none of note

The addition of former first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker could wind up as a steal for an offensive line that struggled to protect star quarterback Drake Maye last season. Former Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is also an upside upgrade over Stefon Diggs. A former fourth-round pick, Doubs is seven years younger than Diggs, giving him a runway to build long-term rapport with Maye.

Verdict: BETTER

In four seasons with the Packers, Romeo Doubs caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Key additions: WR DJ Moore (trade), S Geno Stone (FA), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (FA)

Key losses: CB Taron Johnson (trade), G David Andrews (FA)

Retained: TE Dawson Knox, C Connor McGovern

The price to acquire him (a second-round pick) may have been steep, but former Bears receiver DJ Moore raises the upside of Buffalo's offense. His presence gives veteran quarterback Josh Allen a No. 1-caliber receiver for the first time since 2023, Stefon Diggs’ last year in Buffalo.

Verdict: BETTER

Key additions: QB Malik Willis (FA), WR Tutu Atwell (FA), OT Charlie Heck (FA), WR Jalen Tolbert (FA)

Key losses: WR Jaylen Waddle (trade), WR Tyreek Hill (released), LB Bradley Chubb (FA), QB Tua Tagovailoa (released) FB Alec Ingold (FA), Minkah Fitzpatrick (trade), CB Kader Kohou (FA), OL Larry Borom (FA), OL Cole Strange (FA)

Retained: RT Austin Jackson

If you were unclear about what the Dolphins were doing, they officially announced a rebuild by trading star receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos on March 17. If the season were to start today, new starting QB Malik Willis’ WR1 would be 5-foot-8 Tutu Atwell, who’s never reached 600 receiving yards in a season.

Verdict: WORSE

Malik Willis speaks after signing with the Dolphins as a free agent. Will the new Miami quarterback have anyone to throw to? (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Key additions: QB Geno Smith (trade), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (trade), DL David Onyemata (FA), LB Demario Davis (FA), DT T’Vondre Sweat (trade), G Dylan Parham (FA), CB Nahshon Wright (FA), S Dane Belton (FA)

Key losses: QB Justin Fields (trade), LG John Simpson (FA), LB Quincy Williams (FA), LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (FA), EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (trade), WR John Metchie III (FA)

Retained: S Andre Cisco, RB Breece Hall

You can argue that the Jets' additions and subtractions so far this offseason cancel each other out. But at quarterback, New York is better off with Smith, who was drafted by the Jets in 2013. The two-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in interceptions last season with the Raiders, but he’s still an upgrade over Justin Fields, whose passing inconsistencies made it difficult for the Jets to operate their offense.

Verdict: BETTER

AFC North

Key additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (trade), CB Jamel Dean (FA), RB Rico Dowdle (FA)

Key losses: LG Isaac Seumalo (FA), RB Kenneth Gainwell (FA)

Retained: DL Cameron Heyward

Rico Dowdle is an upgrade over Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield, and the addition of Michael Pittman Jr. gives the Steelers a much-needed running mate to pair with DK Metcalf at receiver. But you can’t say Pittsburgh is better off, as it remains in quarterback limbo. There’s been no update on Aaron Rodgers and the available QB options aren’t promising, either.

The Steelers' fate in 2026 may rest on Aaron Rodgers' decision on whether to return for a 22nd NFL season. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Verdict: WORSE

Key additions: EDGE Trey Hendrickson (FA), LG John Simpson (FA), S Jaylinn Hawkins (FA)

Key losses: DL Dre’Mont Jones (FA), S Alohi Gilman (FA), C Tyler Linderbaum (FA), FB Patrick Ricard (FA), EDGE David Ojabo (FA), TE Charlie Kolar (FA), TE Isaiah Likely (FA), RB Keaton Mitchell (FA)

Retained: CB Chidobe Awuzie, QB Tyler Huntley

This is close. The losses on the offensive side of the ball have been significant for the Ravens (center Tyler Linderbaum, fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Isaiah Likely), but they’re in much better shape defensively than how they ended 2025 — even with nixing the trade for Raiders edge Maxx Crosby. A healthy Trey Hendrickson gives Baltimore the pass-rush juice it badly needed, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins provides more playmaking on the back end (four interceptions in ‘25). John Simpson slides in as a starting guard.

Verdict: BETTER

Key additions: EDGE Boye Mafe (FA), S Bryan Cook (FA)

Key losses: EDGE Trey Hendrickson (FA), S Geno Stone (FA), QB Jake Browning (FA)

Retained: LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Dalton Risner

The writing was on the wall for Hendrickson’s departure, but adding Boye Mafe — signed to a three-year, $60 million contract — doesn’t sufficiently make up for the pass-rush production lost. Mafe had just two sacks last season with the Seahawks.

Verdict: WORSE

Key additions: G/C Elgton Jenkins (FA), RT Tytus Howard (trade), LG Zion Johnson (FA), Quincy Williams (FA)

Key loss: LB Devin Bush (FA)

Retained: RG Teven Jenkins, S Ronnie Hickman

The Browns have remade their starting offensive line, adding right tackle Tytus Howard via trade and interior linemen Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson in free agency.

Verdict: BETTER

AFC South

Key addition: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (FA)

Key losses: LB Devin Lloyd (FA), RB Travis Etienne (FA), CB Greg Newsome II (FA), S Andrew Wingard (FA)

Retained: CB Montaric Brown

The Jaguars have signed only one outside free agent (Chris Rodriguez Jr.), and have let four full-time starters walk in free agency, including three on defense. Jacksonville is clearly playing the compensatory pick game — the team is currently slated to receive three for 2027, per Over The Cap — but it leaves the 2026 roster with plenty of questions. The Jags are depending heavily on projection with their returning players and potential draft picks.

Verdict: WORSE

Key additions: RT Braden Smith (FA), G Wyatt Teller (FA), David Montgomery (trade), S Reed Blankenship (FA), DL Logan Hall (FA)

Key losses: RT Tytus Howard (trade), WR Christian Kirk (FA), RB Joe Mixon (released), DL Tim Settle (FA)

Retained: EDGE Danielle Hunter, TE Dalton Schultz, RG Ed Ingram, DL Sheldon Rankins, RT Trent Brown, LB E.J. Speed

The Texans got nothing from Joe Mixon last season — he missed all of 2025 with a mysterious foot injury — so they’re getting a boost to their running back room in former Lion David Montgomery, who has 33 rushing touchdowns over the past three years.

Braden Smith suffices as a replacement at right tackle over Tytus Howard, and Wyatt Teller — a three-time Pro Bowler with the Browns — slides in at guard. The addition of safety Reed Blankenship is a luxury for what is already one of the most feared defenses in football.

Verdict: BETTER

Key additions: EDGE Arden Key (FA), DL Micheal Clemons (FA), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (FA)

Key losses: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (trade), EDGE Kwity Paye (FA), RT Braden Smith (FA), LB Zaire Franklin (trade), DL Neville Gallimore (FA), S Nick Cross (FA)

Retained: QB Daniel Jones, WR Alec Pierce

The Colts have a gaping hole at edge rusher opposite Laiatu Latu. The draft will be pivotal for Indianapolis to replenish its defense, which has lost three full-time starters (Zaire Franklin, Kwity Paye, Nick Cross).

Verdict: WORSE

Quarterback Daniel Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract extension with the Colts that can reach up to $100 million with incentives. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Key additions: DT John Franklin-Myers (FA), CB Alontae Taylor (FA), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (FA), CB Cor'Dale Flott (FA), TE Daniel Bellinger (FA), DL Jordan Elliott (FA), CB Joshua Williams (FA), EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (trade), DL Solomon Thomas (trade), EDGE Jacob Martin (FA)

Key losses: L’Jarius Sneed (released), C Lloyd Cushenberry (released), TE Chig Okonkwo (FA), EDGE Arden Key (FA), DT T’Vondre Sweat (trade), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (FA)

Retained: None of note

The Titans have significantly raised their floor with their flurry of moves in free agency and the trade market. They’ve remade their starting defense for new coach Robert Saleh, and second-year quarterback Cam Ward gets much-needed help with a proven slot receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson.

Verdict: BETTER

AFC West

Key addition: WR Jaylen Waddle (trade)

Key loss: DL John Franklin-Myers (FA)

Retained: RB J.K. Dobbins, LB Alex Singleton, LB Justin Strnad, CB Ja’Quan McMillian, TE Adam Trautman, OT Alex Palczewski

The Broncos lost one of their better defensive linemen in John Franklin-Myers (7.5 sacks last season), but added major firepower to their offense by trading for wideout Jaylen Waddle from Miami. His presence gives Denver, which made the AFC Championship Game last season, one of the NFL’s best receiver trios on paper (Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin).

Verdict: BETTER

Over five seasons with the Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle averaged 81 catches and 1,098 yards. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Key additions: C Tyler Biadasz (FA), LG Cole Strange (FA), FB Alec Ingold (FA), RB Keaton Mitchell (FA)

Key losses: EDGE Odafe Oweh (FA), LG Zion Johnson (FA), OL Mekhi Becton (released), TE Charlie Kolar (FA)

Retained: EDGE Khalil Mack, DT Teair Tart, OT Trey Pipkins, OL Trevor Penning, RB Kimani Vidal

The Chargers took a step forward in pass protection for quarterback Justin Herbert, signing former Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz and 2022 Patriots first-rounder Cole Strange. Alec Ingold has been one of the NFL’s best fullbacks for years, so his addition is a big boost for the offense new OC Mike McDaniel will be constructing in LA.

Verdict: BETTER

Key additions: QB Justin Fields (trade), RB Kenneth Walker III (FA), S Alohi Gilman (FA), DL Khyiris Tonga (FA), CB Kader Kohou (FA)

Key losses: CB Trent McDuffie (trade), RT Jawaan Taylor (released), CB Jaylen Watson (FA), S Bryan Cook (FA), LB Leo Chenal (FA), WR Hollywood Brown (FA), CB Joshua Williams (FA), RB Isiah Pacheco (FA), DT Derrick Nnadi (FA)

Retained: TE Travis Kelce, LB Drue Tranquill, WR Tyquan Thornton

Defense was the Chiefs' biggest strength last season, and their cornerback room has taken a major hit with two-time All-Pro Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson out of the picture. Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is an electrifying upgrade at running back over Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, though.

Verdict: WORSE

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III holds the Lombardi trophy after Seattle defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Key additions: C Tyler Linderbaum (FA), EDGE Kwity Paye (FA), LB Quay Walker (FA), LB Nakobe Dean (FA), Jalen Nailor (FA), CB Taron Johnson (trade)

Key losses: QB Geno Smith (trade), LG Dylan Parham (FA), OL Stone Forsythe (FA)

Retained: EDGE Malcolm Koonce, CB Eric Stokes

Similar to the Titans, the Raiders have raised their floor substantially by spending big in free agency. How expected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza performs in Year 1 will ultimately determine if brighter days are ahead in Las Vegas, though.

Verdict: BETTER

NFC East

Key additions: CB Tariq Woolen (FA), WR Hollywood Brown (FA)

Key losses: EDGE Jaelan Phillips (FA), LB Nakobe Dean (FA), S Reed Blankenship (FA), WR Jahan Dotson (FA)

Retained: DT Jordan Davis, TE Dallas Goedert

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is a wizard when it comes to roster building, and Philly is certainly playing the compensatory pick game (it’s currently slated to receive three comp picks for next year, according to Over The Cap). But the defense is worse off for the time being, having lost three starters in Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship.

Verdict: WORSE

Key additions: EDGE Rashan Gary (trade), S Jalen Thompson (FA)

Key losses: DT Osa Odighizuwa (trade), LB Logan Wilson (released), DL Solomon Thomas (trade), WR Jalen Tolbert (FA)

Retained: WR George Pickens (franchise tag), RT Terence Steele, RB Javonte Williams, K Brandon Aubrey, S Malik Hooker

The Cowboys’ defense still needs a lot of work, but adding Rashan Gary in a trade with Green Bay is a step in the right direction for a unit that had an abysmal pass rush last season. The former first-round pick has 24 sacks in the past three seasons.

Verdict: BETTER

The Cowboys acquired edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Packers for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Key additions: EDGE Odafe Oweh (FA), EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson (FA), TE Chig Okonkwo (FA), LB Leo Chenal (FA), DL Tim Settle (FA), CB Amik Robertson (FA), S Nick Cross (FA), RB Rachaad White (FA)

Key losses: C Tyler Biadasz (FA), RB Chris Rodriguez (FA), EDGE Jacob Martin (FA)

Retained: LT Laremy Tunsil, QB Marcus Mariota, G Nick Allegretti, WR Treylon Burks

The Commanders, who ranked last in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed last season, have given their defense a major facelift through free agency, adding several starters.

Verdict: BETTER

Key additions: TE Isaiah Likely (FA), CB Greg Newsome II (FA), FB Patrick Ricard (FA), WR Calvin Austin III (FA)

Key losses: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (FA), CB Cor'Dale Flott (FA), TE Daniel Bellinger (FA), S Dane Belton (FA)

Retained: RT Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Evan Neal

Advanced numbers from last season place Cor'Dale Flott ahead of Greg Newsome, so maybe the Giants took a step back at cornerback. But the offense around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart has gotten better with additions like tight end Isaiah Likely and All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard, who followed John Harbaugh to New York. Calvin Austin replaces Wan’Dale Robinson as the slot receiver.

Verdict: BETTER

NFC North

Key additions: S Coby Bryant (FA), LB Devin Bush (FA), C Garrett Bradbury (trade), WR/returner Kalif Raymond (FA), DL Neville Gallimore (FA)

Key losses: WR DJ Moore (trade), LB Tremaine Edmunds (released), S Kevin Byard (FA), CB Nahshon Wright (FA), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (FA), S Jaquan Brisker (FA), C Drew Dalman (retirement)

Retained: LT Braxton Jones

The Bears have let most of their secondary from last season walk in free agency, which isn’t a total surprise given all the yards Chicago gave. But because we don’t yet know if their plan to replace (and exceed) that production will work, there’s some limbo here.

On the offensive side of the ball, Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman’s retirement is a blow and receiver DJ Moore’s trade to the Bills means one fewer weapon for third-year QB Caleb Williams, though Chicago has no shortage of young, promising pass-catchers.

Verdict: WORSE

Caleb Williams & Co. lost a key offensive piece when Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman (52) retired at age 27. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Key additions: DT Javon Hargrave (FA), LB Zaire Franklin, WR/returner Skyy Moore

Key losses: IOL Elgton Jenkins (released), QB Malik Willis (FA), WR Romeo Doubs (FA), EDGE Rashan Gary (trade), LB Quay Walker (FA), LT Rasheed Walker (FA)

Retained: C Sean Rhyan

We saw last season how vulnerable the Packers’ defense was without Micah Parsons, and the unit must now reckon with life post-Rashan Gary. Even if Zaire Franklin is an adequate (but older) replacement for Quay Walker at linebacker, there are still legitimate questions about whether this defense can take a step forward with Parsons and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt coming off season-ending injuries in December.

Verdict: WORSE

Key additions: QB Kyler Murray (FA)

Key losses: WR Jalen Nailor (FA), DT Javon Hargrave (released)

Retained: TE T.J. Hockenson, LB Eric Wilson

Former Cardinal Kyler Murray is technically expected to be in a quarterback competition with 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy. But assuming the latter doesn’t take a step forward, Murray — a two-time Pro Bowler — gives Minnesota a better chance to maximize what remains a strong roster.

Verdict: BETTER

Key additions: C Cade Mays (FA), OL Larry Borom (FA), RB Isiah Pacheco (FA), CB Roger McCreary (FA)

Key losses: RB David Montgomery (trade), LB Alex Anzalone (FA), CB Amik Robertson (FA), DL Roy Lopez (FA), EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad (FA), WR/KR Kalif Raymond (FA)

Retained: CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Lions’ offensive line remains under construction. Isiah Pacheco is also a downgrade from David Montgomery at the RB2 spot behind Jahmyr Gibbs.

Verdict: WORSE

NFC South

Key additions: EDGE Jaelan Phillips (FA), LB Devin Lloyd (FA), OL Stone Forsythe (FA), WR John Metchie III (FA), LT Rasheed Walker (FA)

Key losses: DT A’Shawn Robinson (FA), C Cade Mays (FA), RB Rico Dowdle (FA)

Retained: None of note

The Panthers’ defense is positioned to take a big step forward in 2026 with edge rusher Jaelen Phillips, who ranked 10th in the NFL last season with 76 pressures, and Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had five interceptions in 2025. Rasheed Walker gives fourth-year QB Bryce Young a proven blindside protector for 2026.

Verdict: BETTER

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips left the Eagles to sign a four-year, $120 million contract with the Panthers. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Key additions: DT A’Shawn Robinson (FA), LB Alex Anzalone (FA), RB Kenneth Gainwell (FA), EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Key losses: WR Mike Evans (FA), CB Jamal Dean (FA), DL Logan Hall (FA), RB Rachaad White (FA)

Retained: TE Cade Otton, RB Sean Tucker

Most notably, the Bucs lost a franchise legend in Mike Evans to the Niners. On defense, Tampa added three potential starters (DT A’Shawn Robinson, LB Alex Anzalone, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad), but they’re all at least 30 years old.

Verdict: WORSE

Key additions: WR Jahan Dotson (FA), QB Tua Tagovailoa (FA)

Key losses: WR Darnell Mooney (FA), LB Kaden Elliss (FA), DT David Onyemata (FA), RB Tyler Allgeier (FA), QB Kirk Cousins (released)

Retained: TE Kyle Pitts (franchise tag)

Jahan Dotson is a downgrade as a starting receiver from Darnell Mooney, who joined the Giants in free agency. Atlanta’s defense is under construction with the losses of full-time starters Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata.

Verdict: WORSE

Key additions: G David Edwards (FA), RB Travis Etienne (FA), LB Kaden Elliss (FA)

Key losses: CB Alontae Taylor (FA), LB Demario Davis (FA)

Retained: OL Dillon Radunz

Travis Etienne fills the Saints’ need for an RB1 of the future, with Alvin Kamara’s days in New Orleans numbered. David Edwards beefs up the offensive line in front of second-year QB Tyler Shough, while Kaden Elliss gives the team a starting linebacker who's seven years younger than Demario Davis, who signed with the Jets in free agency.

Verdict: BETTER

NFC West

Key additions: RB Emanuel Wilson (FA)

Key losses: EDGE Boye Mafe (FA), RB Kenneth Walker III (FA), S Coby Bryant (FA), CB Tariq Woolen (FA)

Retained: WR/KR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas

The Seahawks will be rewarded with future compensatory picks — they’re currently slated to receive four in 2027, per Over the Cap — but their current roster is a step back from the team that won Super Bowl LX.

Verdict: WORSE

Key additions: CB Trent McDuffie (trade), CB Jaylen Watson (FA)

Key losses: WR Tutu Atwell (FA), CB Roger McCreary (FA), CB Cobie Durant (FA)

Retained: S Kamren Curl, TE Tyler Higbee

The Rams are all-in as long as reigning MVP Matthew Stafford keeps playing, and they made a significant improvement in the secondary by adding cornerbacks Trent McDuffie (two-time All-Pro) and Jaylen Watson.

Verdict: BETTER

Former Chiefs All-Pro Trent McDuffie signed a four-year, $124 million contract with the Rams, making him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Key additions: DT Osa Odighizuwa (trade), WR Mike Evans (FA), WR Christian Kirk (FA)

Key losses: WR Kendrick Bourne (FA), DT Jordan Elliott (FA), WR/KR Skyy Moore (FA)

Retained: EDGE Sam Okuayinonu

Mike Evans and Christian Kirk give San Francisco more firepower at receiver, albeit as older wideouts. Former Cowboy Osa Odighizuwa also gives the Niners a huge upgrade at defensive tackle.

Verdict: BETTER

Key additions: G Isaac Seumalo (FA), RB Tyler Allgeier (FA), QB Gardner Minshew (FA), DL Roy Lopez (FA), WR Kendrick Bourne (FA)

Key losses: QB Kyler Murray (released), S Jalen Thompson (FA)

Retained: None of note

Kyler Murray’s time in the desert reached its end, but the Cardinals’ quarterback room is notably weaker with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew atop the depth chart.

Verdict: WORSE