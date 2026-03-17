4 Takeaways from Broncos' Trade for WR Jaylen Waddle from Dolphins

The blockbuster deal the NFL world has been waiting for is the Philadelphia Eagles inevitably moving mercurial receiver A.J. Brown. But instead, the Denver Broncos got ahead of that market, acquiring productive receiver Jaylen Waddle from the rebuilding Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos gave up the team’s first-round selection in this year’s draft, No. 30 overall, along with third- and fourth-round picks in exchange for Waddle and a fourth-round selection.

So, what does that mean for the Broncos, who finished a game away from the Super Bowl last season? And what is happening in the receiver market, given that salaries are rapidly rising at this premium position?

Over five seasons with the Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle averaged 81 catches and 1,098 yards. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here are my four takeaways from Denver’s big move.

1. Broncos HC Sean Payton secures a No. 1 WR for QB Bo Nix

Courtland Sutton, Denver’s top receiver last season, is a big, physical target who can make contested catches on third down and near the red zone. Sutton is Nix’s security blanket. And Marvin Mims Jr. does a nice job of stretching the field for the Broncos.

But the addition of Waddle gives the Broncos a pass-catcher with No. 1 receiver traits. He can consistently win against man coverage and can score from anywhere on the field. Waddle had 1,000-yard seasons his first three years in the league and averaged 14.2 yards per reception in a bad offense for the Dolphins last season.

Acquiring the 27-year-old Waddle allows the Broncos to take advantage of third-year quarterback Nix still playing on his rookie contract. And Waddle also reunites with former Alabama teammate and Denver lockdown cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and coach Sean Payton now have a No. 1 receiver for the Denver offense. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

2. Waddle escapes the dysfunction in South Beach

Waddle was set to play for his third head coach, Jeff Hafley, and a new quarterback in Malik Willis. The Dolphins are in the middle of an organizational restructuring, with former Green Bay Packers personnel executive Jon-Eric Sullivan taking over as Miami's general manager.

Talk around the league has centered on the dysfunction that existed during the coaching tenures of Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel, with no clear plan or alignment between the front office and the on-field product. Owner Stephen Ross is focused on creating that clarity this offseason.

The Dolphins are now one of five teams with two first-round selections — and six picks in the top 94 selections. Miami is in full rebuilding mode. With Tyreek Hill and Waddle gone, free-agent addition Tutu Atwell is the most dynamic receiver currently on Miami’s roster.

Meanwhile, in Denver, there is clear alignment between Payton and GM George Paton, and Waddle will take the field for a team ready to make another deep playoff run.

3. Denver's trade for Waddle highlights shift in WR market

The franchise tag for receivers of $27.3 million is the second-most in the NFL, behind only quarterbacks at $43.4 million. Alec Pierce, who finished with just 47 catches a year ago, recently re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts for $29 million a year.

Waddle is set to make $41.2 million in total compensation over the next two seasons. That’s a good deal for the Broncos, considering skyrocketing salaries for receivers and how much it costs to secure them on the open market. The Eagles have been unwilling so far to part ways with Brown, but he’s sure to fetch more than what the Broncos gave up for Waddle, based on his past production.

And the price is only going to get higher to secure top-notch receivers in the future, with young stars such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua eligible to sign new lucrative deals. Five years ago, the franchise tag for receivers was $18.4 million.

4. Broncos are clearly in win-now mode

With Nix out with a leg injury, Denver lost the AFC Championship Game to the Patriots 10-7 with backup Jarrett Stidham under center.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is working his way back from an ACL injury. The Chargers can’t seem to protect Justin Herbert and squandered another postseason opportunity last season. Star QBs Joe Burrow (Bengals), Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Mahomes all missed the playoffs in 2025, while Buffalo's Josh Allen has a new head coach in Joe Brady.

Denver is built to compete with New England for AFC supremacy. Grabbing Waddle shows that Payton and the Broncos believe they can make a strong run at the Lombardi Trophy this season.