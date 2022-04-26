National Football League 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking top 100 prospects 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

With dozens of draftable players taking advantage of the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, the 2022 NFL Draft is saturated with more talent than most years.

The top-end talent and depth are especially obvious at edge rusher, cornerback and wide receiver. Star power exists at running back, linebacker and safety, as well. Quarterback, tight end and defensive tackle, on the other hand, are not as gifted, though there are plenty of starter-caliber players at these positions too.

Focusing strictly on the tape, here is our collection of the top 100 prospects available in the 2022 draft, with no attention paid to the selection order or team needs. This is simple: These are the 100 best players.

Along with the numerical ranking, to help distinguish the tiers of talent available, we’ve provided Blue Chip (potential All-Pro), Red Chip (immediate starter, potential future Pro Bowler), Green Chip (can compete for starting role) and Yellow Chip (developmental player who projects as a possible starter/key reserve within two years) grades for each player.

BLUE CHIPS

1. Aidan Hutchinson , EDGE, Michigan , 6-7, 268, 4.74

Polished, passionate and proven, Hutchinson has the highest floor of any player in the draft — and is a true culture-builder who inspired Michigan’s run to the College Football Playoff.

Joel Klatt's top 10 prospects Joel Klatt lists his top 10 players in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

2. Evan Neal , OT, Alabama , 6-8, 345, 4.90 (Est.)

Massive, agile and an immediate difference-maker at each of the three different positions he was asked to start for the Crimson Tide, Neal is already good, with greatness seemingly inevitable.

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux , EDGE, Oregon , 6-4, 256, 4.58

A dominant performer since stepping onto the field for the Ducks, Thibodeaux offers unique length and strength to play the run as well as the pass; he’s a better rusher than his stats suggest.

4. Ikem Ekwonu , OT, North Carolina State , 6-4, 328, 4.93

A brawler on the field (and one with a 7-footer’s wingspan) but a gentleman off it, Ekwonu is an ideal franchise building block.

5. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner , CB, Cincinnati , 6-3, 193, 4.41

Slathering receivers at the catch point due to his speed, body control and length, Gardner never allowed a single passing touchdown over his college career.

6. Derek Stingley Jr. , CB, LSU , 6-0, 188, 4.45

Shhh, don’t tell anyone but Stingley is an even smoother athlete than Sauce, and he offers the ball skills and body control to project as a future NFL interception king.

7. Jermaine Johnson II , EDGE, Florida State , 6-5, 260, 4.58

Surprisingly polished given that he didn’t emerge as a full-time starter until 2021, Johnson was the best player on the field in the ACC, as well as the Senior Bowl.

8. Travon Walker , EDGE, Georgia , 6-5, 272, 4.51

Exceptional traits, positional versatility and a high-revving motor suggest Walker could eventually be the best player from this class.

RED CHIPS

9. Kyle Hamilton, FS, Notre Dame , 6-4, 217, 4.59

Faster on the field than in workouts due to his instincts, Hamilton is a shoo-in to be the first Irish defender drafted in the top 20 since 1994 (Bryant Young).

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton talks NFL Draft and his player comparison I THE HERD Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton talks with Colin Cowherd about the player he is most compared to and which team he thinks will draft him.

10. Trevor Penning , OT, Northern Iowa, 6-7, 333, 4.89

Massive, explosive and a bully whose greatest joy on the field is the opportunity to maul his opponent, Penning will be the first UNI Panther selected in the first round of an NFL draft.

11. Devin Lloyd , LB, Utah , 6-3, 237, 4.66

Do it-all linebacker whose career stats (256, 43 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five interceptions — three of which he returned for TDs) are like something out of a video game.

12. Jameson Williams , WR, Alabama , 6-2, 180, 4.34 (est.)

The most explosive receiver in this class — projecting as an elite vertical threat — but a torn ACL in the national title game complicates his projection.

13. Garrett Wilson , WR, Ohio State , 6-0, 184, 4.38

Quick and balanced route-runner with exceptional body control and ball skills, Wilson is the security blanket every QB is hoping his team selects.

14. Trent McDuffie , CB, Washington , 5-11, 193, 4.44

Among the safest players in this class due to his buttery smooth athleticism, football IQ and reliable tackling.

15. Drake London , WR, USC , 6-4, 219, 4.55 (est.)

Isn’t the same caliber of vertical threat as Mike Evans (a popular comp) but he’s just as dominant with the ball in the air, bullying undersized corners with his strength and body control.

16. Kenyon Green , OG, Texas A&M , 6-4, 325, 5.24

A "set it and forget it" guard with enough athleticism and experience to slide outside to tackle in a pinch.

17. Andrew Booth Jr. , CB, Clemson , 6-0, 194, 4.43

Fluid and fast in coverage with above-average physicality in run support and developing ball-skills, Booth is a Day One starter with Pro Bowl upside.

18. Daxton Hill, FS, Michigan, 6-0, 191, 4.38

The best cover safety in this class, Hill’s speed and agility will allow teams to play him as a single-high or drop down to handle nickel duties — valuable and rare flexibility in today’s NFL.

Will Malik Willis be the first QB drafted FOX Bet has Libert's Malik Willis as the favorite (-162) to be the first QB drafted in the 2022 NFL draft. Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre discuss the value on this bet.

19. Malik Willis , QB, Liberty , 6-1, 223, 4.50 (est.)

Easily the most gifted quarterback in this class with some Michael Vick-like traits, Willis has the talent (and intangibles) to be a star, but he’ll need patience acclimating to a pro-style attack.

20. Tyler Linderbaum , C, Iowa , 6-2, 302, 5.02

Ultra-quick, competitive and technically refined, Linderbaum is a future Pro Bowler if drafted into the right (zone) scheme, though his short arms (31¼) do show up on tape against bigger DTs.

21. Charles Cross , OT, Mississippi State , 6-5, 311, 4.95

Gifted pass blocker with ideal initial quickness, lateral agility and length to mirror, but his inexperience out of the three-point stance will lead to widely varying grades for some teams.

22. Jordan Davis , DT, Georgia, 6-6, 341, 4.78

World-class athlete for his size and the best in this class at controlling the middle, but a lack of production behind the line of scrimmage (11.5 TFL, seven sacks over 41 games) caps his value.

23. George Karlaftis , EDGE, Purdue , 6-4, 263, 4.78

Power-packed rusher whose heavy, active hands and strong football IQ make up for less-than-ideal twitch and pursuit speed.

24. Zion Johnson , OG/C, Boston College , 6-3, 314, 5.18

The very blueprint of a longtime starting interior lineman, Johnson is a block of granite with exceptional power to bulldoze defenders at the point of attack, as well as ideal intangibles.

25. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas, 6-2, 224, 4.55

A physical mismatch due to his bulk, field speed and toughness, Burks is the closest thing this class has to Deebo Samuel.

26. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State, 5-11, 218, 4.39

Arguably the most physically dominant offensive player in this class, Hall’s production at Iowa State is the stuff of legends — including scoring at least one rushing TD in his final 24 consecutive games.

27. Devonte Wyatt , DT, Georgia, 6-3, 304, 4.77

Overshadowed by teammates a bit until a spectacular week at the Senior Bowl, Wyatt is both slippery and gritty, projecting as Day One starting three-technique defensive tackle.

28. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn, 5-11, 191, 4.50

Those foolishly focusing too much on McCreary’s short arms (29 inches) should return to the tape, where McCreary’s agility, physicality and competitiveness practically scream NFL starter.

29. Lewis Cine , FS, Georgia, 6-2, 202, 4.37

The perfect hammer at the back end of Georgia’s historic and national title-winning defense, Cine is pound for pound the biggest hitter in this class — and he’s fast and instinctive, as well.

30. Jahan Dotson , WR, Penn State, 5-11, 181, 4.43

A Tyler Lockett clone with excellent agility, speed and hands, Dotson is a Day One difference-maker as a receiver and returner — but you’ll always wish he was a little bigger.

Joel Klatt's top 10 edge rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft Joel Klatt breaks down his top 10 edge rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft, highlighted by former Michigan standout and top draft prospect Aidan Hutchinson.

31. Sam Williams, EDGE, Mississippi, 6-4, 258, 4.46

Explosive athlete who ranked among national leaders in tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles in his breakout 2021 campaign but wasn’t as productive against the run and has character red-flags.

32. Kenny Pickett , QB, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 219, 4.73

Most polished passer of this class with the accuracy, awareness and attitude needed to earn a starting role quickly — but his small hands and production prior to his breakout 2021 season are worrisome.

33. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma, 6-3, 248, 4.54

A virtual cyclone off the edge, Bonitto projects best as a standup OLB in a 3-4 alignment, beating tackles with his burst, lateral agility and bend.

34. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State, 6-4, 208, 4.36

Flashed future No. 1 receiver traits (but not the production) for the run-heavy Bison. However, he has jumped up boards after dominating at the Senior Bowl and combine.

35. Leo Chenal, ILB, Wisconsin, 6-3, 250, 4.53

While his last name is pronounced like the popular perfume, opponents need smelling salts after absorbing hits from this power-packed linebacker.

36. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State, 5-9, 209, 4.38

The reigning Doak Walker winner, Walker averaged an eye-popping 5.8 yards per carry over his career (on 480 attempts!), offering this draft’s best combination of vision, bounce and burst.

37. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State, 6-1, 185, 4.39

He's a silky-smooth athlete whose speed and ability to track over his shoulder should quickly make him one of the NFL’s better deep threats, projecting similarly to Will Fuller.

38. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia, 5-11, 231, 4.55 (est.)

The reigning Butkus Award winner, Dean lacks bulk but makes up for it with instincts, speed and a strike zone so consistent even Cy Young winners are jealous.

39. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota, 6-4, 257, 4.53

An ascending talent whose flashes are lightning-bright, Mafe’s production grew each of his four years at Minnesota, and it was clear at the Senior Bowl that he’s just scratching the surface.

40. Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut, 6-4, 327, 4.92

Doesn’t get the buzz as fellow monster in the middle Jordan Davis but projects similarly, simply tossing would-be blockers with this draft’s most fearsome interior bull rush.

41. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State, 6-3, 247, 4.66

Long-armed and as quick off the snap as any rusher in this class, the Cameroon native combines exciting physical traits with a relentless motor.

Joel Klatt's top five QBs Joel Klatt lists his top five quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL Draft, headlined by Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett.

42. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati, 6-3, 213, 4.52

A culture-setter at quarterback, Ridder brings a professional, winning pedigree with top-notch athleticism and awareness — but just average passing accuracy.

43. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State, 6-6, 316, 4.92

A better, more physical player than his WSU predecessor Andre Dillard, Lucas is a four-year starter at right tackle and surprised scouts at the Senior Bowl and combine with his pro-readiness and athleticism.

44. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma, 6-4, 290, 4.89

A slanting, scheming defense at Oklahoma put Winfrey (and others) in advantageous positions, but he showed the same disruptive ability at the Senior Bowl, even dominating at times.

45. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida, 6-2, 192, 4.39

Showed an exciting blend of size, speed and production against elite competition and has NFL bloodlines, but he coasted a bit in 2021, raising red flags for some.

46. Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska, 6-3, 304, 4.92

The first center in Nebraska’s storied history to ever start as a freshman, Jurgens is a former tight end whose quickness, agility and competitiveness are excellent building blocks for a zone scheme.

47. Jaquan Brisker, SS, Penn State, 6-1, 206, 4.49

An ascending talent whose improved recognition in 2021 made him a virtual heat-seeking missile, Brisker has the frame, physicality and speed to project as a longtime NFL starter.

48. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State, 6-4, 243, 4.42

Wherever the Bobcats placed Andersen (including QB and RB), he excelled, culminating with Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 prior to a stellar showing at the Senior Bowl and combine.

49. Jalen Pitre, SS, Baylor, 5-11, 195, 4.46

Similar in stature and playmaking ability to Tyrann Mathieu, Pitre is good in coverage and deadly near the line of scrimmage, as his eye-popping 18 TFLs last year can attest.

Joel Klatt's top 10 receivers Joel Klatt breaks down the 10 best receivers in a loaded 2022 NFL Draft. The group is highlighted by the dynamic duo from Ohio State, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

GREEN CHIP

50. David Ojabo, EDGE, MIchigan, 6-4, 252, 4.55

Ojabo is a more agile and explosive athlete than his former teammate (and top-rated prospect) Hutchinson, but he’s not as refined and might need a redshirt year after tearing his Achilles on March 19.

51. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa, 6-5, 327, 5.02

More barroom brawler than composed blocker at this point, but the redshirt sophomore’s size, agility and aggression are exciting starter traits.

52. Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi, 6-2, 215, 4.64

Offers a lot of traits to excite scouts, including this draft’s quickest release and terrific accuracy on the quick slants and posts key to many offenses.

53. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia, 6-4, 242, 4.52

A perfect example of Georgia’s unbelievable talent, Walker didn’t emerge as a full-time starter until 2021, but scouts believe his game translates even better to the NFL than college.

54. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington, 6-0, 198, 4.52

Gordon is not yet the sum of his parts, but he’s an easy, confident athlete with the traits to project as a future high-end starter.

55. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 6-1, 224, 4.68

A quality deep-ball passer and better athlete than his critics suggest, Howell is viewed by some as the best mix of polish and potential of this year’s QB class.

56. George Pickens, WR, Georgia, 6-3, 200, 4.47

Like Howell one spot above, Pickens’ numbers tailed off each of his three years at the college level but the traits — size, speed, body control and hand strength — are undeniable.

57. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia, 6-2, 228, 4.47

Yet another example of Georgia’s remarkable depth, Tindall didn’t start a single one of his 50 career games for the Bulldogs, yet he chased down 67 tackles in 2021, ranking third for the national champs.

58. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama, 6-1, 235, 4.44

Not the classic Crimson Tide linebacker, winning more with elite speed and explosive collisions than technically sound play — despite starting 40 games over his career.

59. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC, 6-3, 273, 4.65

Jackson, who announced his plans to enter the 2022 draft even before the season, is quick upfield and wraps the corner cleanly, but he needs to add more power to his game.

60. Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama, 6-4, 310, 5.28

The polar opposite of Jackson, despite the deceiving nine sacks he posted in 2021, Mathis’ game is all about eating up blocks, winning with length and strength at the point of attack.

61. Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State, 6-4, 265, 4.82

Lacking ideal arm length and bend around the corner, Thomas could struggle to duplicate his collegiate success (20.5 TFLs, 10 sacks in 2021) but scouts shouldn’t forget his strength and smarts.

62. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska, 5-11, 196, 4.38

A former safety who proved he possesses the cover skills and straight-line speed to handle cornerback, Taylor-Britt is quietly one of the better, more well-rounded defensive backs in this class.

63. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA, 6-5, 323, 5.25

Given that all 31 of Rhyan's college starts came at left tackle (and that he gave up just two sacks), some like him best outside, though his short arms and physicality would seem to project best at guard.

64. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M, 6-4, 284, 5.0

A better player than tester, Leal is even smoother than the pronunciation of his last name (Lee-al), showing good core flexibility to slither through gaps as an interior rusher.

‘Big Boys Club:' Darian Kinnard's road Kentucky's Darian Kinnard shares his journey to the NFL Draft, including having to overcome stressful times and protecting his mother along the way.

65. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky, 6-5, 328, 5.28

One of the most physically imposing blockers in this class, Kinnard is a classic brawler who starred at right tackle for the Wildcats and has the grit to slide inside to guard, if necessary.

66. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State, 6-3, 245, 4.56

He's the Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end and for good reason — his 90 catches for 1,120 yards (fifth most in FBS history for a TE) easily led the country.

67. Logan Hall, DL, Houston, 6-6, 285, 4.88

Like Leal a few spots earlier, Hall has the frame, agility and physicality to offer both positional and schematic versatility.

68. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State, 6-6, 324, 5.26

Lacking the consistency (but not necessarily the talent) of this year’s top OTs, Walker reminds me a bit of another Nittany Lion, Donovan Smith, who was a "surprise" second-rounder in 2015 and now Tampa Bay’s starting left tackle.

69. Zamir White, RB, Georgia, 6-0, 217, 4.40

The thunder in the Bulldogs' terrific 1-2 punch at running back (along with James Cook), White is a powerful pinball of a back and would rank higher if he had more production in the passing game (where Cook excelled).

70. Luke Fortner, C/OG, Kentucky, 6-4, 304, 5.21

Powerful (31 repetitions of 225) and with a low, wide center of gravity that helps him win the leverage battle, Fortner is smart, highly competitive and a proven starter at all three interior positions.

71. Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia, 6-3, 317, 5.28

Similar to former Bulldog (and now New England) LT Isaiah Wynn, Salyer looks like a guard, but he’s surprisingly quick and long (33 5/8" arms) and gave up just one sack while playing 22 of his 23 career starts at OT.

72. Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky, 6-3, 270, 4.77

In a class full of explosive rushers, Paschal is more tough and technically sound than twitched up, but his production (15.5 TFLs in 2021) and intangibles (three-time team captain) are bankable assets.

73. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati, 6-1, 193, 4.54

The "other" corner for the Bearcats, who, oh by the way, won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top DB in 2021, Bryant is smart, physical and a ball hawk (10 career INTs).

74. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina, 6-4, 271, 4.87

Owning a similar frame and game as Josh Paschal, Enagbare isn’t the type to wow with his speed off the edge, but he’s powerful, dependable and tough enough to slide inside as needed.

YELLOW CHIP

75. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State, 6-2, 195, 4.51

Underrated in the media even after impressing at the Senior Bowl and combine, Watson (originally a USC commit) offers excellent size, agility and reliable open-field tackling.

76. Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan, 6-6, 303, 5.05

A native Austrian who began his college career at tight end, Raimann maintained his athleticism despite packing on nearly 100 pounds.

77. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati, 6-3, 208, 4.41

Big, fast and physical, Pierce was the clear WR1 at Cincinnati and followed up his breakout 2021 campaign with strong performances at the Senior Bowl and combine.

78. Tariq Woolen, CB, UT-San Antonio, 6-4, 205, 4.26

A freakish athlete whose 40-yard dash time was the fourth-fastest ever recorded in Indianapolis, Woolen (a wide receiver until late in 2019) is the kind of moldable clay every DB coach would love to work with.

79. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming, 6-3, 237, 4.63

An instinctive run and hit linebacker whose size, speed and production (142 tackles and three INTs, two returned for TDs) speak for themselves.

80. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M, 6-0, 217, 4.64

A three-year star for the Aggies, Spiller's undeniable production (2,993 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns) against elite competition should calm the concerns of those too focused on disappointing workout numbers.

81. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan, 5-10, 191, 4.41

Tough, quick and possessing disproportionately large (and sticky) hands, Moore ranks as one of this year’s top slot receiver prospects with enough speed to take it the distance.

82. Dylan Parham, C/OG, Memphis, 6-3, 313, 4.93

Quick, coordinated and competitive, Parham is very effective run blocking at the point of attack and the second level, while also showing balance and core strength in pass protection.

83. Marcus Jones, CB/RS, Houston, 5-08, 177, 4.38

The Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation’s most versatile player, Jones is a natural playmaker, nabbing five INTs in 2021 and returning two punts and kickoffs for TDs as well.

84. DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky, 6-3, 239, 4.60

The personification of converting speed to power, Malone turned heads at the Senior Bowl by bulldozing through blockers 80 pounds heavier than him, projecting best as a stand-up OLB.

85. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama, 6-2, 193, 4.49

The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Tolbert is more polished than his small-school label suggests, showing smooth route-running, ball skills and confidence vs. top competition.

Joel Klatt's top 50 prospects: Nos. 50-27 Joel Klatt lists his top 50 players in the 2022 NFL Draft, with Nos. 50-27 in this clip. The prospects featured include quarterbacks Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Matt Corral and Malik Willis, along with running back Breece Hall.

86. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah, 6-6, 307, 4.97

He's a trait-based prospect whose combination of bulk, length (35 3/8-inch arms) and easy athleticism have scouts intrigued.

87. Cole Strange, C/OG, Tennessee-Chattanooga, 6-5, 305, 5.03

Quick and controlled off the snap, Strange latches onto defenders and shows tenacity, including against top competition at the Senior Bowl.

88. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State, 6-2, 199, 4.33

Dominated at the FCS level, registering 54 PBUs, 13 INTs and six forced fumbles over five seasons as a starter; has athletic bloodlines as his father (Cory Carr) is a former NBA player.

89. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee, 6-0, 199, 4.36

Offers an exciting combination of size and speed and is so physical that some project him as a safety, where his average ball-skills (four INTs in 44 career games) can be masked.

90. Alex Wright, EDGE, Alabama-Birmingham, 6-5, 271, 4.80

Long and limber edge rusher who closes on ballcarriers quicker than his 40-yard dash time would suggest due to his galloping strides.

91. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE/H-Back, Maryland, 6-3, 243, 4.52

Explosive "move" or "F" tight end with the juice to leave defenders choking on his dust in coverage.

92. Luke Goedeke, OG, Central Michigan, 6-5, 311, 5.29

Powerful and nasty at the point of attack, rag-dolling MAC opponents and turning heads at the Senior Bowl with his ability to handle the jump in competition.

93. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State, 6-5, 316, 5.14

Naturally large man with intriguing lateral agility and body control to remain outside but surprised scouts by leaving early for the NFL after an inconsistent 2021 campaign.

94. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama, 6-0, 189, 4.47

Though his three career INTs leave you wanting more, Jobe's length (32 5/8-inch arms), physicality and man-to-man skills suggest a quick transition to the NFL.

95. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota, 6-8, 390, 5.60

Football is a big man’s game, and they don’t get much bigger than Faalele, whose girth and power make him an obvious candidate to run behind (but just as obvious a target for quick pass rushers).

96. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati, 6-1, 206, 4.62

The underrated "glue guy" at the back end of Cincinnati’s defense, Cook’s diagnostic skills and heavy hitting made things easier on his teammates.

97. Cade Otton, TE, Washington, 6-5, 245, 4.75 (est.)

A polished route-runner and pass-catcher, Otton is one of the very few tight ends in this class ready to help his NFL team immediately.

98. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State, 6-3, 195, 4.53

Long-armed press corner with the agility, acceleration and willingness in run support that NFL teams are looking to develop.

99. Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio), 6-5, 252, 4.72

Originally signed as a QB and switched to receiver (where he played until 2020), Robinson offers intriguing burst and bend off the edge, but he’s understandably raw and will require patience.

100. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama, 6-2, 224, 4.53

A Latavius Murray clone with surprising agility and pad level for his tall frame, Robinson is the rare Alabama product actually being underrated throughout the draft process.

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com , USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com , among others.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.