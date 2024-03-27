Major League Baseball MLB young talent rankings: Top 20 position players, pitchers for 2024 Updated Mar. 27, 2024 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This week, we ranked the young cores in Major League Baseball, focusing on the top eight players under 28 years old on each of the 30 teams.

But how would we rank the players individually?

In conjunction with those team rankings, here are the top 20 pitchers and position players entering their age-27 season or younger in 2024.

MLB Young Core Team Rankings: Nos. 30-21 | Nos. 20-11 | Nos. 10-1

POSITION PLAYERS

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Atlanta Braves

2. Juan Soto, RF, New York Yankees

3. Julio Rodríguez, CF, Seattle Mariners

4. Yordan Álvarez, DH, Houston Astros

5. Fernando Tatís Jr., RF, San Diego Padres

6. Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves

7. Corbin Carroll, RF, Arizona Diamondbacks

8. Kyle Tucker, RF, Houston Astros

9. Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles

10. Luis Robert Jr., CF, Chicago White Sox

11. Gunnar Henderson, SS, Baltimore Orioles

12. Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals

13. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

14. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

15. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

16. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

17. William Contreras, C, Milwaukee Brewers

18. Luis Arráez, 2B, Miami Marlins

19. Andrés Giménez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

20. Royce Lewis, 3B, Minnesota Twins

PITCHERS

1. Spencer Strider, SP, Atlanta Braves

2. Logan Webb, SP, San Francisco Giants

3. George Kirby, SP, Seattle Mariners

4. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

5. Logan Gilbert, SP, Seattle Mariners

6. Tarik Skubal, SP, Detroit Tigers

7. Kyle Bradish, SP, Baltimore Orioles

8. Bobby Miller, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

9. Tanner Bibee, SP, Cleveland Guardians

10. Jesús Luzardo, SP, Miami Marlins

11. Cole Ragans, SP, Kansas City Royals

12. Shane McClanahan, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

13. Jhoan Duran, CL, Minnesota Twins

14. Eury Pérez, SP, Miami Marlins

15. Camilo Doval, CL, San Francisco Giants

16. Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Baltimore Orioles

17. Hunter Greene, SP, Cincinnati Reds

18. Triston McKenzie, SP, Cleveland Guardians

19. Bryan Abreu, RP, Houston Astros

20. Cristian Javier, SP, Houston Astros

These rankings were compiled by FOX Sports' MLB staff. Follow Deesha Thosar ( @DeeshaThosar ) and Rowan Kavner ( @RowanKavner ) on Twitter.

