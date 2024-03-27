Major League Baseball
MLB young talent rankings: Top 20 position players, pitchers for 2024
Updated Mar. 27, 2024 5:02 p.m. ET
MLB Writer
MLB Writer

This week, we ranked the young cores in Major League Baseball, focusing on the top eight players under 28 years old on each of the 30 teams.

But how would we rank the players individually?

In conjunction with those team rankings, here are the top 20 pitchers and position players entering their age-27 season or younger in 2024.

MLB Young Core Team Rankings: Nos. 30-21 | Nos. 20-11 | Nos. 10-1

POSITION PLAYERS

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Atlanta Braves
2. Juan Soto, RF, New York Yankees
3. Julio Rodríguez, CF, Seattle Mariners
4. Yordan Álvarez, DH, Houston Astros
5. Fernando Tatís Jr., RF, San Diego Padres
6. Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves
7. Corbin Carroll, RF, Arizona Diamondbacks
8. Kyle Tucker, RF, Houston Astros
9. Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles
10. Luis Robert Jr., CF, Chicago White Sox
11. Gunnar Henderson, SS, Baltimore Orioles
12. Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals
13. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox
14. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays
15. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays
16. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves
17. William Contreras, C, Milwaukee Brewers
18. Luis Arráez, 2B, Miami Marlins
19. Andrés Giménez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians
20. Royce Lewis, 3B, Minnesota Twins

PITCHERS

1. Spencer Strider, SP, Atlanta Braves
2. Logan Webb, SP, San Francisco Giants
3. George Kirby, SP, Seattle Mariners
4. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
5. Logan Gilbert, SP, Seattle Mariners
6. Tarik Skubal, SP, Detroit Tigers
7. Kyle Bradish, SP, Baltimore Orioles
8. Bobby Miller, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
9. Tanner Bibee, SP, Cleveland Guardians
10. Jesús Luzardo, SP, Miami Marlins
11. Cole Ragans, SP, Kansas City Royals
12. Shane McClanahan, SP, Tampa Bay Rays
13. Jhoan Duran, CL, Minnesota Twins
14. Eury Pérez, SP, Miami Marlins
15. Camilo Doval, CL, San Francisco Giants
16. Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Baltimore Orioles
17. Hunter Greene, SP, Cincinnati Reds
18. Triston McKenzie, SP, Cleveland Guardians
19. Bryan Abreu, RP, Houston Astros
20. Cristian Javier, SP, Houston Astros 

These rankings were compiled by FOX Sports' MLB staff. Follow Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) and Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) on Twitter.

