Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Braves GM Insists Chris Sale Will Stay Published Jun. 19, 2025 4:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is Thursday, July 31 at 6 p.m. ET, but there will be plenty of trade talk and transactions that take place beforehand.

Here are trade rumors around the sport:

Chris Sale staying put?

Atlanta Braves president Alex Anthopoulos expressed that there's "zero" chance Sale will be traded despite the team's 33-39 start, according to MLB.com. Across his first 15 starts this season, Sale boasts a 2.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 114 strikeouts across 89.1 innings. Sale, who won the 2024 National League Cy Young Award, is in the first season of a two-year, $38 million deal with the Braves.

Rich Hill ambiguity

Hill will stay with the Kansas City Royals past his June 15 opt-out clause. However, should the 45-year-old not yet reach Kansas City's big-league club and another MLB team is willing to offer the left-hander an MLB roster spot, the Royals "will not stand in his way," according to FanSided. Hill signed a minor-league contract with the Royals in May and appeared in four games for the Boston Red Sox last season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

share