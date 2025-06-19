Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Braves GM Insists Chris Sale Will Stay
2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Braves GM Insists Chris Sale Will Stay

Published Jun. 19, 2025 4:36 p.m. ET

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is Thursday, July 31 at 6 p.m. ET, but there will be plenty of trade talk and transactions that take place beforehand.

Here are trade rumors around the sport:

Chris Sale staying put?

Atlanta Braves president Alex Anthopoulos expressed that there's "zero" chance Sale will be traded despite the team's 33-39 start, according to MLB.com. Across his first 15 starts this season, Sale boasts a 2.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 114 strikeouts across 89.1 innings. Sale, who won the 2024 National League Cy Young Award, is in the first season of a two-year, $38 million deal with the Braves.

Rich Hill ambiguity

Hill will stay with the Kansas City Royals past his June 15 opt-out clause. However, should the 45-year-old not yet reach Kansas City's big-league club and another MLB team is willing to offer the left-hander an MLB roster spot, the Royals "will not stand in his way," according to FanSided. Hill signed a minor-league contract with the Royals in May and appeared in four games for the Boston Red Sox last season.

