College Basketball 2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines for every game Updated Mar. 17, 2023 3:27 p.m. EDT

March Madness is finally here!

It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports bettors. So if you're looking to invest a little cash on the games for the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament , we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about the games this week, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and bad beats (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Let's jump into the fun!

RELATED: NCAA men's bracket

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Friday

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State (12:15 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Michigan State -2 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); USC +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier (12:40 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Xavier -12.5 (Xavier favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kennesaw State covers)

Moneyline: Xavier -909 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Kennesaw State +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 154 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor (1:30 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Baylor -10.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise UC Santa Barbara covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); UC Santa Barbara +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 143 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's (2 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Saint Mary's -4 (Saint Mary's favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise VCU covers)

Moneyline: Saint Mary's -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); VCU +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 122.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette (2:45 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Marquette -10.5 (Marquette favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Vermont covers)

Moneyline: Marquette -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Vermont +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Iowa State (3:10 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Iowa State -4 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Pittsburgh +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 130 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 North Carolina State vs. No. 6 Creighton (4 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Creighton -5 (Creighton favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Creighton -227 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); North Carolina State +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 149.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn (4:30 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: UConn -9.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Iona covers)

Moneyline: UConn -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Iona +333 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 141 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue (6:50 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky (7:10 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Kentucky -4 (Kentucky favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Providence covers)

Moneyline: Kentucky -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Providence +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami (7:25 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Miami -2 (Miami favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Drake covers)

Moneyline: Miami -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Drake +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 146.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (7:35 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Gonzaga -15.5 (Gonzaga favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Grand Canyon covers)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -1667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Grand Canyon +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 156.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis (9:20 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Memphis -1.5 (Memphis favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)

Moneyline: Memphis -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Florida Atlantic +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 153 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State (9:40 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Kansas State -8.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Montana State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Montana State +290 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Total scoring over/under: 139 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana (9:55 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Indiana -4 (Indiana favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Kent State covers)

Moneyline: Indiana -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Kent State +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 140.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU (10:05 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

SECOND-ROUND GAMES

Saturday

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 5 San Diego State (12:10 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: San Diego State -6.0 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Furman covers)

Moneyline: San Diego State -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Furman +187 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Tennessee (2:40 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Duke -3.0 (Duke favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Duke -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Tennessee +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 128 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Kansas (5:15 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Kansas -3.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Kansas -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Arkansas +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 7 Missouri (6:10 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Missouri -6.5 (Missouri favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Princeton covers)

Moneyline: Missouri -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Princeton +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 150 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 1 Houston (7:10 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Houston -5.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Houston -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Auburn +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 2 Texas (7:45 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texas -5.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Texas -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Penn State +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 139 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 UCLA (8:40 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: UCLA -7.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -345 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Northwestern +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 127 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 1 Alabama (9:40 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Alabama -8.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Maryland +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAMES

PLAY-IN ROUND

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 84, Texas Southern 61

Point spread: Fairleigh Dickinson (+2) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Fairleigh Dickinson wins as +105 underdog (bet $10 to win $20.50 total); Texas Southern was -138 favorite (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 148 points scored by both teams combined (145)

No. 11 Arizona State 98, No. 11 Nevada 73

Point spread: Arizona State (-2.5) covers by winning by more than 2.5 points (25)

Moneyline: Arizona State wins as -143 favorite (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Nevada was +110 underdog (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 135 points scored by both teams combined (171)

No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75, No. 16 Southeast Missouri State 71

Point spread: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (-3.5) covers by winning by more than 3.5 points (4)

Moneyline: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wins as -182 favorite (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Southeast Missouri State was +135 underdog (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 157 points scored by both teams combined (146)

No. 11 Pittsburgh 60, No. 11 Mississippi State 59

Point spread: Pittsburgh (+2.5) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Pittsburgh wins as +115 underdog (bet $10 to win $21.50 total); Mississippi State was -149 favorite (bet $10 to win $17.71 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 133 points scored by both teams combined (119)

Charleston 57, San Diego State 63

Point spread: San Diego State -5 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Charleston covers)

Moneyline: San Diego State -227 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Charleston +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 141.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bad Beat Alert: We have our first bad beat of this tournament!

There’s no such thing as a meaningless basket in a game. College of Charleston bettors found out the hard way Thursday, as +5 backers lost on this last-second, meaningless foul call. Of course, San Diego State went on to make both free throws, winning by six points, 63-57.

Ouch!

West Virginia 65, Maryland 67

Point spread: West Virginia -2 (West Virginia favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: West Virginia -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Maryland +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137.5 points scored by both teams combined

Furman 68, Virginia 67

Point spread: Virginia -5.5 (Virginia favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Furman covers)

Moneyline: Virginia -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Furman +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 132 points scored by both teams combined

Utah State 65, Missouri 76

Point spread: Utah State -1.5 (Utah State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Utah State -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Missouri +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 155 points scored by both teams combined

Howard 68, Kansas 96

Point spread: Kansas -22 (Kansas favored to win by more than 22 points, otherwise Howard covers)

Moneyline: Kansas -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Howard +1500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75, Alabama 96

Point spread: Alabama -24.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M-Corpus Christi covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +1300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Total scoring over/under: 155.5 points scored by both teams combined

Princeton 59, Arizona 55

Point spread: Arizona -14.5 (Arizona favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Princeton covers)

Moneyline: Arizona -1250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Princeton +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 154.5 points scored by both teams combined

Illinois 63, Arkansas 73

Point spread: Arkansas -2 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Illinois +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144 points scored by both teams combined

Auburn 83, Iowa 75

Point spread: Auburn -1 (Auburn favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Auburn -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Iowa -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 152 points scored by both teams combined

Oral Roberts 51, Duke 74

Point spread: Duke -6 (Duke favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Oral Roberts covers)

Moneyline: Duke -286 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Oral Roberts +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colgate 61, Texas 81

Point spread: Texas -13.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Colgate covers)

Moneyline: Texas -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Colgate +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring over/under: 150.5 points scored by both teams combined

Boise State 67, Northwestern 75

Point spread: Northwestern -2 (Northwestern favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Boise State covers)

Moneyline: Northwestern -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Boise State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 127.5 points scored by both teams combined

Northern Kentucky 52, Houston 63

Point spread: Houston -18.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise Northern Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Houston -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Northern Kentucky +1100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Total scoring over/under: 122 points scored by both teams combined

Louisiana 55, Tennessee 58

Point spread: Tennessee -11.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Louisiana +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

Penn State 76, Texas A&M 59

Point spread: Texas A&M -3 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Penn State +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 134.5 points scored by both teams combined

UNC Asheville 53, UCLA 86

Point spread: UCLA -18 (UCLA favored to win by more than 18 points, otherwise UNC Asheville covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); UNC Asheville +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

Top March Madness betting stories:

