Laura Davies sinks putt on 15 to save par
Laura Davies' par putt on 15 effectively seals a victory at the inaugural US Senior Women's Open.
ANALYST 1: Now Davies here at the 15th. This for par.
[HITTING BALL]
[BALL IN HOLE] How about that par save?
[BALL IN HOLE]
[CLAPPING]
ANALYST 2: Jeez.
ANALYST 1: 29 holes, not a square on the card.
