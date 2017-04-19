Baseball Capsules

NEW YORK (AP) Cameron Rupp drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly and the Philadelphia Phillies scored four times in the 10th inning to beat the scuffling New York Mets 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Odubel Herrera homered early for the Phillies, who took advantage of a pivotal error by third baseman Jose Reyes and handed the Mets their fourth straight defeat. Reyes dropped a two-out popup in the eighth inning before Andres Blanco tied it at 2 with an RBI double.

Luis Garcia (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for Philadelphia.

With All-Star closer Jeurys Familia set to return from a domestic violence suspension Thursday, the Mets’ bullpen was beaten again after Zack Wheeler pitched five solid innings. Rafael Montero (0-2) took the loss.

New York’s last five games have been decided in the winning team’s final at-bat, including three losses at Miami last weekend.

WHITE SOX 4, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and Chicago stopped New York’s eight-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits – all infield singles – and one run in 8 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.

The right-hander retired his first 12 batters before Starling Castro’s infield single on a slow bouncer to shortstop leading off the fifth and threw just 88 pitches.

Severino (1-1) was dominant for much of the night, throwing his fastball at up to 99 mph. He allowed just three hits in a career-high eight innings, struck out 10 and walked none.

CUBS 9, BREWERS 7

CHICAGO (AP) – Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit a two-run homer, Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay added run-scoring hits in a four-run sixth inning and Chicago rallied from five down in a win over Milwaukee.

Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

Wade Davis got his third save and the bullpen retired 15 of its final 16 batters as the Cubs snapped a four-game skid.

The Brewers staked Jimmy Nelson to a 5-0 lead in the third, but the right-hander couldn’t make it hold, allowing seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Jared Hughes (1-1) took the loss.

Brett Anderson pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and eight hits. Justin Grimm (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win.

REDS 9, ORIOLES 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Bronson Arroyo got his first win in almost three years.

The 40-year-old Arroyo (1-2) allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones’ two-run homer in the fifth. The victory was Arroyo’s first since June 15, 2014, for Arizona against the Dodgers. That was his last appearance before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of action until this month. The longtime Red got his first win with Cincinnati since Sept. 22, 2013.

Kevin Gausman (1-1) allowed eight runs and eight hits over 2 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) – Max Scherzer pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and Washington handed Atlanta its first loss at SunTrust Park, escaping a major jam in the ninth to win.

Atlanta scored a run against closer Blake Treinen and had the bases loaded with one out. But Shawn Kelley came on for his first save, getting Emilio Bonifacio to fly out to short right and striking out Chase d’Arnaud – twice, actually – to end the game.

D’Arnaud clearly missed a pitch in the dirt, but the umpires gave him a second chance by inexplicably ruling it a foul tip. D’Arnaud made it a moot point, swinging and missing again.

Scherzer (2-1) got an inning-ending double play to work around his only serious trouble in the fourth. The 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed only one other runner as far as second base, finishing with seven strikeouts.

CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Dexter Fowler tripled and scored, Mike Leake pitched into the seventh inning and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh after Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was suspended 80 games for a banned substance earlier in the day.

Seung Hwan Oh allowed three hits in the ninth but escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam for his second save.

Leake (2-1) allowed seven hits and only struck out one, but he held the Pirates to a run over 6 1/3 innings. He has won nine of his last 11 decisions against the Pirates dating to Sept. 11, 2012.

Chad Kuhl (1-1) gave up two runs over six innings. He allowed three hits and struck out three.

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 7

TORONTO (AP) – Brian Johnson earned his first major league win after being called up from the minors earlier in the day, Mookie Betts hit his first home run of the season and Boston hung on to beat the Toronto for its season-high fourth straight victory.

Johnson (1-0), promoted Tuesday morning from Triple-A Pawtucket, gave up four runs and seven hits and struck out six in five innings. He lost his only other start, at Houston on July 21, 2015.

Russell Martin, Justin Smoak and Ezequiel Carrera had home runs for the Blue Jays, off to a franchise-worst 2-11 start.

Marcus Stroman (1-2) had his shortest outing of the season, surrendering six earned runs and 11 hits before being removed in the fourth inning with two outs.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Matt Andriese outpitched Michael Fulmer, Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer and Tampa Bay beat Detroit.

Andriese (1-0), who had lost seven of nine decisions dating to last June 25, allowed one run and four hits over six-plus innings. He retired 12 straight during one stretch.

Fulmer (1-1), last season’s AL Rookie of the Year, allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Miguel Cabrera homered on his 34th birthday for the Tigers.

GIANTS 2, ROYALS 1, 11 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Joe Panik hit an RBI single with two outs in the 11th inning, and San Francisco beat Kansas City to begin their two-game interleague set.

Nick Hundley doubled off Scott Alexander (0-1), the Royals’ fifth reliever of the night, before Panik’s sharp liner dropped in front of center fielder Lorenzo Cain to score the go-ahead run.

Derek Law (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for San Francisco, and Mark Melancon struck out Raul Mondesi with runners on first and second in the 11th for his third save of the year.

INDIANS 11, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered and drove in two runs and Josh Tomlin gave up three runs in six innings to lead Cleveland over Minnesota.

Francisco Lindor broke the game open with a two-run triple in the sixth and struggling slugger Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the Indians. Tomlin (1-2) allowed seven hits and struck out two after entering the game with an 18.47 ERA from his first two starts.

Phil Hughes (2-1) gave up six runs – four earned – and eight hits and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings for the Twins.

ANGELS 5, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning to give Los Angeles a victory over Houston and snap a six-game skid.

George Springer hit his AL-leading seventh home run for the Astros, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

Angels starter Ricky Nolasco (1-2) yielded eight hits and two runs in six innings to improve to 5-0 in six career starts against the Astros. Cam Bedrosian got the last six outs for his third save.

Joe Musgrove (1-1) allowed eight hits and five runs in five innings.

